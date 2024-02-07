Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings Chargers DE Joey Bosa to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys need reinforcements in 2024, and one potential name they could pursue is Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. Bosa has had a quiet past two years due to injury, but that may be creating a situation in which he could actually be traded.

Dallas has a talented pass-rusher group spearheaded by Micah Parsons, but Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks they need to elevate the group further with Bosa.

“Looking across the league at who could legitimately be available, Joey Bosa would make a lot of sense as a target… [The Chargers] would clear $14.4 million in cap space and probably pick up a first-rounder to replace him in the process of trading him. Acquiring him is the kind of risk the Cowboys may have to take to join the elite echelon of the NFC,” Ballentine wrote on February 7.

The majority of the risk rests upon Bosa’s health. He’s had more than his fair share of injury issues in the NFL. But when he has hit the field, he is still an elite sack producer.

Trading a first-round pick would be a significant investment and it’s not like the Cowboys don’t have cap space concerns. But Bosa would give them two (potentially) elite pass rushers and that’s worth considering.

Joey Bosa’s Injury and Contract Situation

While the 28-year-old has only played 14 games over the past two years, he’s had 9 sacks in that span. There’s no question that Bosa still can go. However, Los Angeles has to consider their situation due to how much money they’ve spent for an oft-injured player.

Dallas knows hows they feel. The injury issues with WR Michael Gallup in recent years comes to mind. So, would they be willing to pay Bosa $47.36 million over the next two years on top of trading a first-round pick for him?

It seems pricey. Dallas could restructure his deal after the trade, spreading out that cost over multiple void years. The Cowboys could get his cap hit down to $10-12 million a season, which is far more reasonable.

They could also just outright extend him to ensure his services long-term. But hitching your wagon to an injury-prone player that will turn 29 during the 2024 season may be a step too far.

Cowboys Could Lose Pass Rusher to Commanders

With former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now leading the Washington Commanders, there will be change on the Cowboys defense. While Dallas could bring in new faces like Bosa, they could also lose names like Dante Fowler Jr. to Washington.

As Heavy previously covered, Fowler has a deep history with Quinn. The former third overall pick was coached by him at Florida and then played for him with the Atlanta Falcons. Eventually, Quinn led Fowler to the Cowboys where Fowler had 10 sacks over two seasons.

Going to the Commanders only makes sense for Fowler. He’s clearly a favored personnel choice, and the next coordinator in Dallas may not evaluate the same. That being said, the Jones family is the true constant in their recruiting and Fowler has been a solid addition.