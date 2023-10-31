Cowboys a Landing Spot for $140 Million Star, Says Insider

Dallas Cowboys rumors indicate the team is a possible landing spot for frustrated Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Things are not going as planned in Las Vegas, and just hours remain for a possible move creating plenty of NFL trade rumors. This NFL trade rumor is more than a longshot for Dallas but let’s explore the argument.

FanBuzz’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo mentioned the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Adams back on September 26, 2023. Lombardo doubled down on a possible Adams trade after the Raiders’ 26-14 loss to the Lions in Week 8.

“Davante Adams top trade destinations [listed below] to keep in mind, because after last night it really feels untenable that Adams is a Raider by trick or treat time,” Lombardo tweeted on October 31, 2023.

NFL Trade Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Labeled a Landing Spot for Las Vegas Raiders Star Davante Adams

Davante Adams wants to be a Cowboy so bad pic.twitter.com/qXzCotGzxL — Ernie (@es3_09) October 31, 2023

The league insider previously labeled the following teams as potential landing spots for an Adams trade: Cowboys, Bengals, 49ers, Browns, Lions and Packers. Here is why Lombardo believes Dallas could make a splash with Adams.

“The Cowboys have built a dominant front-seven that’s capable of stifling opposing offenses and changing the outcome of games, but, Dallas’ offense is still searching for some sort of an identity around quarterback Dak Prescott,” Lombardo wrote on September 26.

“Last season, it was easy to see the tangible impact of losing a deep-threat like Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the preseason. Conversely, pairing Adams opposite CeeDee Lamb, who has caught 19 passes for 273 yards through the first three games of the season, would create one of the more prolific receiving duos in the league and throw open the playbook for Prescott and the rest of the offense.”

Bad News for the Dallas Cowboys: Davante Adams’ $140 Million Contract Makes Trade Unrealistic

"I think the Dallas Cowboys make a tremendous amount of sense for Davante Adams." — @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/w4VJyktVGl — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) October 31, 2023

Dak Prescott would surely love to see Adams wearing a star on his helmet. Yet, there are plenty of reasons why the deal is unlikely to happen by the NFL trade deadline at 4. pm. Eastern on October 31.

Namely, Adams is owed a lot of money as part of a five-year, $140 million contract. This is complicated by the fact that several Cowboys stars are due for lucrative extensions, including wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Adams has a $6 million salary as well as a $14.7 million cap hit in 2023. These numbers escalate up to a $16.8 million salary and a $25.3 million cap hit next season.

There is no out in Adams’ deal until 2025 when the team would take a $15.7 million dead cap hit by moving on. Adams is owed a massive $35.6 million in 2026 which is accompanied with a $44 million cap hit.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made these kind of bold moves in the past. Yet, Dallas has not been willing to commit this much future money in recent trades.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Linked to Possible Trade for Bears Corner Jaylon Johnson

#Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade, per source. Chicago granted permission to search for a new home before today’s trade deadline. The player and team negotiated a new contract last week but couldn’t come close to a deal. So, a talented corner is now available. pic.twitter.com/XCU5EsZqF2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023

A trio of Adams, Lamb and Brandin Cooks would be lethal but is unlikely to happen. With that in mind, who could be a potential trade target for Dallas?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade. According to KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright, Dallas is among the teams interested in Johnson.

“Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade, per source,” Fowler tweeted on October 31. “Chicago granted permission to search for a new home before today’s trade deadline,” Fowler tweeted on October 31. “The player and team negotiated a new contract last week but couldn’t come close to a deal. So, a talented corner is now available.”