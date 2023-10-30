Cowboys Could Get in ‘Bidding War’ With Eagles Over Broncos Trade: Insider

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are swirling ahead of the October 31 NFL trade deadline. The Cowboys and Eagles square off in Week 9.

The two rivals could find themselves competing for the same trade targets prior to gameday. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher believes the Cowboys and Eagles may pursue a trade for Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell.

“Sources tell CowboysSI.com that Dallas is shopping and is making calls, with the emphasis on defensive help,” Fisher detailed on October 29, 2023.

“…Jewell, a 2018 fourth-round pick, has been a consistent starter in Denver … and an affordable one. His cap number for this year is about $7 million; prorated out, that can work in Dallas.

“If there is a bidding war here? For the loser (Dallas or Philly or Buffalo or any other suitor), Denver and Carolina and Tennessee and other ‘sellers’ might offer other opportunities. But surely Cowboys Nation would enjoy seeing Dallas ‘beat’ the Eagles in this department … thus helping to beat the defending NFC champs when the two NFC East rivals square off twice in the coming weeks.”

Fisher is laying out a hypothetical scenario, but it is hard to pinpoint whether Dallas is interested in Jewell. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer linked the Eagles to Jewell. What is more certain is Dallas will find themselves looking to acquire some of the same players as Cowboys trade rumors intensify.

The two teams are aiming to make one final push to compete for the NFC East title. Jewell is in the final season of a two-year, $11 million contract. The veteran linebacker posted a career-high 128 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions in 13 starts for Denver in 2022.

The Cowboys are finding a solution at linebacker in Markquese Bell. Owner Jerry Jones has consistently downplayed Cowboys trade rumors ahead of the deadline. Yet, Jones admits it would be the offensive line that is the team’s biggest need.

“Jerry Jones said he thinks the Cowboys have ‘some good depth’ on the offensive line, but later added: ‘If you really looked at our team right now, the biggest need is depth in the offensive line,'” The Atheltic’s Jon Machota tweeted on October 29. “As he also pointed out: ‘Everybody in the league is looking for starting offensive linemen. Everybody.'”

The Eagles and Cowboys square off on the field in Week 9 with Philadelphia opening as a three-point favorite over Dallas. The Heavy Sports projections powered by Quarter4 have the Cowboys as a 3.5-point underdog versus the Eagles.

Cowboys fans are not liking this, but the projections give Dallas a 30% chance to pull off the upset. The good news is the game is played on the field and not with computers.

Philadelphia has already been aggressive acquiring former Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard from the Titans. It will be interesting to see if Dallas feels pressure to answer with a trade of their own.