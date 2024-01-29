Cowboys Trading Away Superstar a Surprising ‘Possibility,’ Says Insider

The honeymoon stage of Micah Parsons’ tenure with the Dallas Cowboys appears to be coming to an end. With Parsons’ next deal set to break the bank, 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt ponders whether the Cowboys may explore a blockbuster trade for the pass rusher. The Cowboys insider labels a potential Parsons trade as unlikely, but admitted it is a “possibility” given the contract projections for the star’s next deal.

“You know how I look at this, I just wonder, you see Micah’s gotten a couple different times where he’s been a little upset or a little frustrated and there are those issues,” Belt explained during a January 24, 2024 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “I just wonder if, not necessarily [the] Cowboys are like, ‘Huh, we got to get rid of this guy.’

“I just wonder, does it reach a Jalen Ramsey or Bradley Chubb point where you get near the end of the rookie deal and they’re like, ‘Look you you want different things. We’re having a tough time with some of these growing pains. It’s best for both of us, you just go and we’ll get the draft capital.’

“I don’t think that’s likely, but I think it’s at least a possibility that it comes to that point, at some point.”

Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Is in the Final Season of a 4-Year, $17 Million Contract

Parsons is set to have just a $5.4 million cap hit in 2024. The star will enter the final season on a four-year, $17 million rookie deal.

Dallas also has the chance to pick up Parsons’ fifth-year option for 2025, a move that the front office will almost assuredly make. Last May, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell projected that Parsons’ average annual salary could get into the $32 million range.

Parsons has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league, but could the Cowboys determine this money may be better served on more than one player? It remains a long shot, but the possibility cannot be completely dismissed.

Cowboys Rumors: Could a $30 Million Salary Prompt Dallas to Consider a Micah Parsons Trade?

Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus concurred with Belt’s questions about Parsons’ future. The eventual massive new contract leaves the door cracked for at least the possibility of a potential trade. Dallas is going to find it challenging to pay all of the stars that are due for raises on their next contracts.

“Here we are where people now are thinking, ‘Wow, do we need to pay this guy 30 million dollars a year?’ And there’s a lot of people out there that would absolutely do that,” Broaddus noted when discussing a possible Parsons trade. “I’m talking about fans.

“But you’re in a situation right now where you’re not going to be able to pay CeeDee Lamb all that money. You’re not going to be able to pay Micah Parsons all that money,” Broaddus continued.

“You got to think about Dak Prescott and what that’s all about. You brought it up about the the guys that get to the end of those contracts. Can you get a hall for a Micah Parsons that will help you?”

In a league where contenders can never have enough pass rushers, the Cowboys are more than likely going to sign Parsons to a lucrative contract extension. If Dallas changed course, the Cowboys could likely fetch an impressive trade package in return for Parsons.