Cowboys Trade Proposal Lands Promising Jets RB Amid NYJ’s Dalvin Cook Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys don’t appear to be in pursuit of running back Dalvin Cook, but they could trade for a New York Jets RB should they sign the free agent.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently reported that the Jets are looking more and more like frontrunners for Cook. The “domino effect” of Cook signing with the Jets could affect the Cowboys, as it may force young New York RB Michael Carter out of the picture.

Florio says the momentum could be shifting toward Cook in New York.

“The Jets have been gaining momentum as we get closer and closer to camp,” Florio said. “The Jets were a team that I was aware of as a potential destination for Cook weeks before he was actually cut.”

If the Jets sign Cook and the Cowboys are truly looking for another RB, Dallas should absolutely look for a deal for Carter. The former North Carolina Tar Heel burst onto the scene in 2021 and has cooled down since, but he is still just 24 years old and with serious potential.

Dallas could attempt to battle other teams in free agency should Carter be released, but they could also throw out a Day 3 pick and ensure they land him in a trade.

Carter Place with Jets in Jeopardy Amid Dalvin Cook Rumors

In terms of examples of how fast stock can rise or fall for NFL RBs, Carter is a good one. In 2021, the 24-year-old back was one of the rising rookie in the league. In 2022, he lost the starting job to another young RB in Breece Hall.

Pro Football Reference shows that Hall’s production in 2021 was strong despite having a lackluster roster and offensive line. Carter totaled 639 rushing yards and four touchdowns, adding another 325 receiving yards.

However, the rise of Hall meant a reduced role for Carter and it seemingly led to a decline in production. Carter’s average yards per carry dropped from 4.3 to 3.5 in 2022 and his rushing yards total fell to 402.

Despite that drop in production, it’s clear that Carter is a solid NFL running back. His youth only drives his value up, as the Cowboys would be able to develop him further as an understudy to Tony Pollard.

Other Cowboys Trade Proposal Leans into Experience

With a move for Carter, the Cowboys are betting on youth and potential. Another idea would be adding an RB with experience like Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson. Heavy recently explored the idea of swapping veteran defender Neville Gallimore for the versatile RB.

Over the past few years, Patterson has reinvigorated his NFL career by moving from receiver to running back. With the Falcons, Patterson has averaged 4.4 yards per carry and totaled 1166 rushing yards in 2021.

Similarly to the Jets and Carter, new RBs have taken chunks out of his production. Tyler Allgeier exploded onto the scene in 2022 for the Falcons, and Atlanta followed that by drafting former Texas RB Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Patterson is 32 years old, so there’s theoretically less in the tank compared to Carter. However, his quality over the past two years has been clear and his versatility is the type of thing the Cowboys’ offense could use.