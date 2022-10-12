Cowboys Urged to Make Trade Deadline Move for ‘Scary’ Steelers WR

With just a few weeks remaining until the NFL’s trade deadline arrives, the Dallas Cowboys are being urged to make a trade for a Pittsburgh Steelers star.

Dallas is off to a dream start to the 2022 season, all things considered. Despite starting quarterback Dak Prescott missing extensive time with a fractured thumb, the Cowboys are 4-1 with backup QB Cooper Rush.

But the team has been linked to moves for wide receivers all offseason, and that continues with a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He believes that Dallas should pursue a move for the strong and physical Steelers WR Chase Claypool.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers could be another seller at the deadline after a dreadful 1-4 start that includes a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills,” Ballentine writes. “The Cowboys could offer a fresh start in a better situation to the young receiver. He could be the physical, possession receiver to complement the speedy Michael Gallup and shifty CeeDee Lamb. That would make the offense scary to opposing secondaries again.”

Rounding out the Cowboys’ wide receiver group with a proven veteran does sound nice, but Dallas is currently benefitting from Noah Brown being the No. 3 option.

Claypool Starts NFL Career with Steelers

After impressing at Notre Dame in college, Claypool was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He offered immediate returns on their investment, as his 6’4″, 238-pound frame translated to the league well.

Pro Football Reference shows that Claypool brought down 62 receptions for 873 and nine touchdowns as a rookie, starting just six games in the process. He nearly replicated those numbers in 13 total appearances in 2021, catching 59 passes for 860 yards, but scored just two touchdowns.

Claypool quickly proved he could be a serious threat at the NFL level, but the Steelers transitioning from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett this season has hurt his numbers.

In his five appearances, Claypool has 16 catches for just 129 yards. Quarterback play is obviously a factor, as Claypool has played 88% of all possible offensive snaps for Pittsburgh. He could be unhappy with his situation and eager to get out, but Claypool making a move to the Cowboys would depend on the Steelers being willing to deal him.

Cowboys Would Have to Pay Big Price for Claypool

Claypool may be a non-factor right now in the Steelers’ offense, but there’s no reason to think his stock as a player has dropped in the past five weeks. Back-to-back 800+ yard seasons are one thing, but he also has a whole year and change remaining on his rookie contract with Pittsburgh.

If Claypool was in the final year of his deal, it could be a scenario where the Steelers would take whatever they can get for him. But he has lived up to his second-round draft selection, and the Steelers won’t let him go for cheap.

Ballentine doesn’t offer any idea of what Claypool would be worth, but it feels like a third or fourth-round pick would be the minimum a team would have to pay. The former Fighting Irish star could be worth it, but there is risk involved.

However, getting Claypool for cheap in 2023 is also very tempting. Dallas has a good receiver group as it currently stands, but they could upgrade it for the foreseeable future by adding the Steelers star.