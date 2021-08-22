Cowboys Break Silence on Quarterback Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys do not sound like a team satisfied with their current quarterback depth chart. Dallas has been linked to both trades and free-agent quarterbacks to beef up their roster behind Dak Prescott. During an interview on Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones admitted the team is “always looking to get better” and emphasized the current quarterbacks are also competing against other available options both in free agency and the trade market.

“Well, I think Gilbert and Cooper got to continue to work,” Jones noted on the eve of the Cowboys-Texans preseason matchup. “They’re fighting for that No. 2 spot. Obviously, Gilbert’s got a little advantage there, but they’re obviously working to hold on to that role there.

“As I’ve said, time and time again, player acquisition [is] 365 days a year, we’re always looking to get better. They’re not only competing against each other, but they’re competing against other people in the NFL. Just as people at other positions on our football team are doing the same thing.”



McCarthy After DiNucci’s 3 Interceptions: ‘You Got to Take Care of the Damn Football’

Jones’ comments came before Ben DiNucci’s particularly poor outing against Houston. DiNucci was accurate connecting on 14-of-19 of his pass attempts for 120 yards, but his three interceptions were particularly costly including the final turnover on a potential game-winning drive.

The good news is Cooper Rush had his best outing of the preseason hitting on 10-of-12 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Without mentioning DiNucci by name, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not sound pleased with his performance.

“You know the turnovers and penalties are obviously a huge negative,” McCarthy told reporters after the Cowboys’ loss. “I’m sick about the turnovers… It’s a credit to our players frankly for how hard they fought and staying after it. But to be in the game that you’re minus four, or minus three going into the last series and still have a chance to win the game.

“So, we’ve talked about it, and well, I’m sure you’ll be talking about it, but you can’t win that way. It’s not a part of the teams I’ve coached in the past, and it won’t be moving forward. So, you got to take care of damn football. We obviously didn’t do that tonight.”

McCarthy: ‘You’re Always Ranking Your Guys Against the Rest of the League’

As Jones indicated, Gilbert is the current favorite to land the backup job, but Rush looks to be closing the gap. Unless DiNucci undergoes a miraculous turnaround, the quarterback is going to find it challenging to make the final roster. McCarthy confirmed the team is still evaluating other potential quarterbacks as well.

“That’s what Will McClay [Cowboys vice president of player personnel] and his staff’s always doing,” McCarthy responded when asked about a potential quarterback addition. “That’s why we work the hours that we do, and I think [in] every NFL player and every NFL personnel department, you’re always ranking your guys against the rest of the league.”

There are potential trade options for the Cowboys to explore including Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. If the Cowboys prefer not to give up future draft capital, there are a few available free agents with NFL starting quarterback experience such as Josh Rosen and Blake Bortles.

The Cowboys backup quarterback position is of particular importance given Prescott is dealing with a shoulder injury and coming off of two ankle surgeries. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported Prescott connected on 51-of-52 of his throws in a workout prior to the Cowboys-Texans matchup.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott completed 51 of 52 passes on air during a pregame workout at AT&T Stadium,” Gehlken tweeted. “He had a good evening before the team’s night began.”