Cowboys ‘Willing to Part’ with Returning Star in Deadline Trade

The Dallas Cowboys are finding themselves in an interesting trade deadline conundrum as they deal with a burden of riches at one vital position.

While backup QB Cooper Rush has made headlines by leading the Cowboys to a 4-1 record as a backup starter, the defense has been the true stars of the show. Dallas has given up just 16.3 points per game in the first six games.

It’s only good news that defensive end Tarell Basham is returning from his quad injury in Week 1. According to the team’s website, Basham is returning to practice in Week 7. Basham proved to be a useful tool in 2021, and it seems like he is finally

However, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler is stating that the Cowboys “are willing to part” with their a member of their defensive depth, with Basham being name-dropped as a potential option in a deal before the November 1 trade deadline.

Basham hasn’t been at the forefront of the minds of the Cowboys fanbase, but his return does create an interesting situation: keep the impressive depth at edge rusher, or cash out and get something in return?

Basham Part of Dallas’ Supreme Pass Rush

When it comes to sacks, NFL defenses can never have enough. Negative plays mean everything in the NFL, and the Cowboys have committed a lot of resources and defensive identity into getting after the quarterback.

Basham joined Dallas in 2021, four seasons after he initially entered the NFL as a third-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts. After a following stint with the Jets, Basham arrived in Dallas and made an impact off the bench according to Pro Football Reference.

3.5 sacks and a forced fumble aren’t mind-blowing numbers, but solid for a backup. With Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence running the show, reps can be few and far between.

That is the issue the Cowboys and Basham have this year: Dallas has seen Dorance Armstrong explode with five sacks in the first six games, and have also invested in the future with 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams.

That is not even accounting for Dante Fowler Jr. and Chauncey Golston, who have also made statement plays in recent weeks. Basham fits on an NFL roster, but Dallas may just not have the room to make keeping him worth it.

Cowboys Source Counters ESPN’s Basham Tidbit

While Fowler’s recent story claims that Basham could be dealt in a trade, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher has also reported on the issue with an anonymous source stating that there isn’t anything concrete happening.

The source says no actual phone calls about Basham have taken place, but just the fact that Dallas has too much depth at defensive end is why he is being pinpointed for a trade.

“In fact, as of late Tuesday night, the Cowboys had not fielded any inquiries about the trade-block availability of Basham,” Fisher wrote in his October 19 story.

It’s always possible that Fowler and ESPN are hearing something that Fisher isn’t, but either way, two conflicting takes based on anonymous sourcing means it will be hard to tell what comes next.

The good news is, both outcomes are solid: Dallas gets another edge rusher to work with, or they get to deal Basham for some kind of draft pick or maybe another player.