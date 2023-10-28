Ex-NFL GM Urges Cowboys to Trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams: ‘Over the Hump’

The Dallas Cowboys have made massive trade deadline additions before, but adding Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams would be on a different level. Adams has already spoken publicly about his dissatisfaction with Las Vegas this season, but this kind of move is exceptionally rare.

It’s hard not to think about when Dallas traded for Amari Cooper while he was on the Raiders. It was a move that defined the Cowboys’ offense for the following few years. Now, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum is calling for Dallas to trade for Adams.

“Let’s go get another No. 1 (like how) it is (with) Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (in Miami) and DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown (in Philadelphia),” Tannebaum said on Get Up according to SI.com. “A guy like Davante Adams will get them over the hump.”

Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL, so of course the Cowboys would like to add him. Doing so is a different story. The Raiders are still in the AFC Wild Card race at 3-4 and would not want to ditch their best player as they hit the mid-point of the season.

Davante Adams Continues to Produce

Despite playing in his 31-year-old season, Davante Adams is showing no sign of slowing down. According to PFR, the former Fresno State Bulldog already has 47 catches this year and is over the 500-yard mark seven games into the season. He also has three touchdowns on the year.

Adams is being complemented by Jakobi Meyers on the Raiders offense, which has allowed him to receive less attention from opposing defenses. The primary problem for Adams has been the lack of consistency at quarterback.

The Raiders are navigating QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s latest injury issues. That has lead to Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer playing snaps in recent weeks. As good as Adams is, having a sub-par QB means that Adams isn’t being utilized to his best.

Whether or not Adams leaves Las Vegas remains to be seen. But it’s clear that those in the Cowboys’ world are paying attention and want him in Dallas.

Cowboys Legend Speaks on Davante Adams

One of those wanting to see Adams with the Cowboys is former Dallas receiver Dez Bryant. After Adams expressed his frustrations about his lack of touches, Bryant stirred the pot. On October 19 Bryant made waves by responding to the Raiders pass-catcher’s comments by tagging Adams in an X post with the “side eye” emoji.

Bryant is never shy when it comes to social media, Cowboys fans know that. But one has to wonder if he’s got an inside track or is friends with Adams. The post received upwards of 4500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Adams’ comments could be best summed up by his phrasing: “I’m not here just to hang out.” He also said that, at this stage in his career, he cares more about his individual legacy as a receiver than getting wins or losses.

That kind of statement doesn’t typically sit well with fans, but Adams is truly dominant. Any fanbase, including those of the Raiders and Cowboys, would be happy to be the host of where he finishes out his prime seasons.