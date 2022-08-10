Trade Scenario Sees Cowboys Acquire Potential Starting Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the trade market for a new starting receiver.

According to a list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Cowboys should be considered a landing spot for New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Kay’s reasoning is simple — the Cowboys’ receiver corps is damaged beyond belief while the Patriots’ receiver room is overcrowded.

“While the Cowboys still have CeeDee Lamb as their No. 1 wideout and promising rookie Jalen Tolbert behind him, there is a critical lack of depth,” says Kay. “That could change if the club engineers a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire Nelson Agholor.

The receivers room in New England has gotten a bit crowded this offseason after the franchise landed veteran DeVante Parker in a trade and drafted a promising second-round prospect in Tyquan Thornton. With Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne returning to round out the receiving corps, Agholor could be the odd man out.”

Agholor Disappointed as Patriots Free Agent Signing

Agholor signed a big two-year, $26 million deal with the Patriots last offseason. Despite entering the season as a starting receiver, the 29-year-old underperformed and posted just 37 receptions for 473 yards and three touchdowns. In fact, former undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers proved to be the Patriots’ top weapon at receiver — 83 receptions for 866 yards and two touchdowns — while fellow free agent signee Kendrick Bourne emerged as a solid complementary target, posting 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

To top things off, the Patriots made a clear move to improve an underwhelming receiving corps when they traded a third-round draft pick within their own division to acquire ex-Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker.

Kay mentions how it would only take a Day 3 pick for the Cowboys to acquire Agholor.

“The Cowboys would provide ample opportunity,” says Kay. “Even with Michael Gallup and James Washington returning this season, Agholor could provide big-play capabilities for a unit that is one injury away from a full-blown crisis. Agholor, a former first-round draft pick, has been a solid receiver over the course of his seven seasons in the league. Agholor has posted three separate 700-plus yard seasons with two eight-touchdown campaigns.”

Why Cowboys Should Pursue Agholor

The 6-foot, 198-pound Agholor has shown a penchant for touchdowns and big plays. His 18.7 yards per reception in 2020 ranked second in the league. Furthermore, his eight touchdowns on 48 receptions equaled a touchdown reception on every six receptions. By comparison, CeeDee Lamb caught a touchdown every 13.1 receptions last season.

The Cowboys are currently reeling following major injuries to their receivers. James Washington suffered a Jones fracture and could be out heading into the month of October. Meanwhile, Michael Gallup’s recovery from ACL surgery will sideline him through at least the season opener.

That leaves CeeDee Lamb as the Cowboys’ lone viable veteran receiver with rookie Jalen Tolbert projecting as the other starting receiver.

If acquiring Agholor only costs the Cowboys a pick later than the fourth round, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t agree to the deal for the former Philadelphia Eagles receiver.