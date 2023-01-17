Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Calls Out ESPN Critic After Win: ‘Watch Your Mouth’

The Dallas Cowboys are alive in the postseason a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star corner Trevon Diggs wanted to make sure one of the team’s critics knows that.

Dallas dominated the Buccaneers in a 31-14 victory, going up 24-0 midway through the third quarter and never looking back. After the emphatic win, Diggs grabbed a hold of a camera and addressed Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN host has a running bit about hating on the Cowboys, but he has been extra critical recently. Diggs wants him to tone it down.

“We just won, what was the score? 31-14. Stephen A. [Smith,] watch your mouth,” Diggs said via a Sportscenter Tweet.

On Monday night, the Cowboys earned their first playoff win under head coach Mike McCarthy, reaching a milestone that had eluded the team in the previous two seasons. It also marks the first playoff win for younger stars like Diggs as well as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Now, Dallas will head west to face the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last year’s Super Wild Card round, in which the Niners beat the Cowboys 23-17 in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys Star Turns Attention to 49ers

Despite kicker Brett Maher having a case of the yips and missing his first four extra points, Dallas never looked troubled by the Buccaneers. The Cowboys looked confident throughout the game, and they’ll be looking to keep that up against San Francisco.

Parsons seems ready, and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year turned his attention to the 49ers right after the game with a Tweet.

“My turn!” Parsons wrote. “Tired of talking. See y’all Sunday! 1-0.”

Cowboys fans will find the message encouraging, especially because Parsons had a brief moment where he looked injured late in the first half. He never missed any significant game time, but the post-game message qualms some doubt about his status for Sunday.

The hybrid defender registered the first playoff sack of his career against the Buccaneers, and will be eager to add to that total this upcoming weekend.

Dak Prescott Addresses Maher After Buccaneers Game

Arguably, the story of Monday night was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The former Mississippi State star delivered under the lights with 25 completions on 33 passing attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

If the focal point wasn’t Prescott, it was Maher. However, the Cowboys did not kick the veteran kicker while he was down, with the Dallas QB readily admitting that he’s played poorly recently and that he expects Maher to bounce back.

“I talked to him individually after the game and told him, ‘Let that go,’“ Prescott said in the post-game press conference. “We’re going to need him. I played like s— a week ago. That happens. When you believe in each other and believe in what we’re capable of, knowing what that guy has done and the resiliency he’s shown throughout his career, no doubt he’ll come back next week and help us win.”

Maher did knock down his last extra-point attempt to walk away on a good note, but it will be interesting to see how Dallas giving the kicker another chance will go against the 49ers.