Cowboys All-Pro Defender Sounds Off on ‘Toxic’ Situation

The trolls the best of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, which led to the All-Pro deleting his Twitter account during training camp.

Diggs made an expedited departure from the social media platform after some clips of CeeDee Lamb and Simi Fehoko getting the best of him in one-on-one drills went viral. Diggs said he simply had enough of the negativity, which led to the move.

“It’s toxic,” Diggs told reporters after Monday’s practice. “I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I’m in camp. I’m trying to focus. I’m trying to lock in and just be better every day.”

Training camp clips out of context are a staple this time of year. Reporters churn them out at a torrid pace and fan bases are quick to jump to conclusions. The clip of Diggs getting burnt by Lamb — put out by Jon Machota of The Athletic — garnered nearly 22,000 likes and 750 comments.

“Diggs getting burnt?” one commenter wrote in one of the tamer replies. “Must be a normal day.”

Diggs Focused Wants to Let Play do the Talking

Even prior to the clips, Diggs was a polarizing figure on social media, garnering criticism for his play despite an All-Pro campaign.

Pro Football Focus had Diggs giving up 1,068 yards in coverage and five scores last season, allowing 18.5 yards per reception. For comparison’s sake, Jalen Ramsey — the other All-Pro first-team cornerback — gave up 595 yards, three touchdowns and a 10.1 per reception average.

While Diggs gave up yardage, he also came up with big plays. He had a league-high 11 interceptions — tying the Cowboys’ single-season record — and nine pass breakups.

“I feel like that’s what comes with it. Hate comes with success,” Diggs said. “I don’t put it past somebody. Everyone is obligated to their own opinion. All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my play speak for itself. I can’t respond to everybody; I can’t reply to everybody. So I’d rather say nothing at all just perform on the field.”

Cowboys Come to Defense of Trevon Diggs

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay came to the defense of Diggs amid the criticism, expressing the difficulty of playing cornerback in the NFL.

“Playing the second-hardest job in the NFL,” McClay said, per the Dallas Morning News. “First-hardest is quarterback. The second-hardest is corner in the NFL, No. 1 to be able to match up and cover the best receiver, that he does sometimes to be able to go and get the football.

“All of the things that he does, he has to support the run. He is an All-Pro player, and there’s been very few that do everything 100% complete at the top level. He does Pro Bowl-type stuff, and I think it’s all clickbait.”

Diggs’ position coach Al Harris also had some encouraging words for the All-Pro, noting that the 23-year-old still has room to grow.

“He’s still a young player, everybody keeps forgetting. He still has room to grow, he understands that. I understand that, and we understand that as a defensive staff.”

Diggs will get the chance to put some real play on tape when the Cowboys visit the Denver Broncos on Saturday in their first preseason game.