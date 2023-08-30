Trey Lance Wears Ex-Cowboys Quarterback’s Jersey Number [LOOK]

The newest Dallas Cowboys quarterback has arrived in Big D as Trey Lance participated in his first practice on August 30, 2023. The Cowboys are swapping one No. 15 for another as Lance will wear Will Grier’s old jersey number. Lance previously rocked the No. 5 jersey while with the 49ers.

Aside from Grier, the No. 15 does not have much of a recent history for the Cowboys. Past Dallas players to wear No. 15 include Babe Laufenberg, Devin Smith, Devin Street, Deonte Thompson and Toni Fritsch.

Here is a look at Lance wearing his new Cowboys jersey, albeit a red practice edition.



First look at Trey Lance in a Dallas uniform 👀 (📸 @clarencehilljr) pic.twitter.com/9S3w3minvI — PFF (@PFF) August 30, 2023

Lance is already working with head coach Mike McCarthy during drills.



Trey Lance in his first practice with the #DallasCowboys, including some instruction from Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/0mz7OCGR7L — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 30, 2023

Trey Lance on Dak Prescott: ‘He Welcomed Me With Open Arms’

One of the first questions asked when the Cowboys traded for Lance was how Dak Prescott would react to the news. Lance revealed that Prescott has “welcomed me with open arms” upon his arrival in Dallas.

“He welcomed me with open arms, this morning was the first time I ran into him, but yeah that meant a lot to me,” Lance told reporters on August 29. “I know this business is crazy. But for me, like I said, I’m not looking forward at all.

“I’m just really trying to take it one day at a time and he’s a guy that’s obviously played at a very high level for a very long time. So, nothing but obviously just tons and tons of respect for him as I think he deserves and gets from across the league. So for me, just trying to learn everything I possibly can from him.”

Jerry Jones on Trey Lance Trade: ‘It Didn’t Cross My Mind, Period, About an Impact Here Regarding Dak’

Lance still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $34.1 million rookie contract. Dallas will also have the opportunity to pick up Lance’s fifth-year option for 2025, potentially keeping the quarterback in Dallas for at least another three seasons. Owner Jerry Jones did his best to insist that Prescott’s future was not a consideration when the team traded a fourth rounder for Lance.

“It didn’t cross my mind, period, about an impact here regarding Dak,” Jones said to reporters on August 26. “I know that Dak wants to do anything that we can do to improve this team, and we’re going to do it.

“The facts are that the decision to bring in as high a quality of talent as we could that’s evolving or a young talent that is basically gaining, improving, getting better that you would be as a young talent. That’s something that we’ve been trying to do, but it’s just never the opportunity seems to be there so often,” Jones added.

“But we’ve been trying to do what we did today with this trade almost every draft since I’ve been drafting. …We don’t really, we very seldom ever talk to anybody about another player about who we’re thinking about drafting, or who we’re thinking about getting involved with. We don’t do that.”