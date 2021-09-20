Cowboys Take Jabs at Chargers After Win

After the Dallas Cowboys pulled out a thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, some of the players and coaches took a few slight jabs at the losing side. Micah Parsons made his debut at defensive end and noted some of the Chargers had a “long day” against him in the loss. Parsons had a modest stat line with two tackles and one sack, but his ability to get to Justin Herbert was felt throughout the Week 2 win.

“It was natural,” Parsons noted in his postgame presser, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Some people had a long day out there today.”

It has only been two games into his NFL career, but Ezekiel Elliott is already impressed with Parson’s potential. Elliott described Parsons as a “beast” adding that he was thankful the rookie is on the Cowboys.

“Dude’s a beast … he was killing that right tackle out there, they had to start double-teaming him, I think they even held him a couple times,” Elliott noted, per DallasCowboys.com.

McCarthy: ‘It Felt Like We Were Back in Oxnard’

After the win, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appeared to throw some shade at the lack of Chargers fans. McCarthy described the atmosphere at SoFi Stadium as like a “home game” for the Cowboys.

“It felt like a home game,” McCarthy explained, via Machota. “It felt like we were back in Oxnard. It’s awesome. You love to see that. Our fans are phenomenal.”

Lamb on Game Atmosphere: ‘It Felt Like a Home Game, Personally. That’s How I Look at It.’

Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb echoed McCarthy’s comments admitting he viewed it as another home game for Dallas. Lamb had eight receptions for 81 yards against the Chargers and has racked up 15 catches in the first two games.

“We felt it,” Lamb said of the crowd, per The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “We heard it. And we loved it. Cowboys Nation definitely came out. It felt like a home game, personally. That’s how I look at it. We heard them every time. …A great atmosphere.”

Dak Prescott admitted the Cowboys did not have to use the silent count at all in the road game. It was a testament to the number of Cowboys fans in attendance despite the game being in Los Angeles.

“Cowboys didn’t use the silent count once today vs. Chargers at SoFi Stadium, QB Dak Prescott confirmed. ‘Shoutout to all the Cowboys fans,'” Gehlken tweeted.

The Cowboys Were Able to Overcome a Series of Injuries

The Cowboys were without several key players against the Chargers but were able to overcome their absences to pull out the victory. Dallas’ defensive line was depleted with DeMarcus Lawrence breaking his foot in practice, and Randy Gregory landing on the COVID-19 list.

The Cowboys were able to move Parsons from linebacker to defensive end to help fill their void. Offensively, Michael Gallup is slated to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury he sustained against the Bucs as the receiver was placed on Injured Reserve heading into Week 2. Starting right tackle La’el Collins also served the first contest as part of a five-game suspension the offensive lineman received for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.