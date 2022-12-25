Cowboys New WR TY Hilton Sends Message to Doubters After Big Catch

TY Hilton might not have been the veteran receiver many were expecting the Dallas Cowboys to sign but the former Pro Bowler is proving he still got some game-changing plays left in his tank.

Hilton had just one catch in the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday but it was a big one. With Dallas down 34-27 with just eight minutes left, Hilton burned up the sideline against Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and caught a 52-yard pass on third-and-30.

“The ball just took off and I’m like, ‘Well, here we go,'” Hilton told reporters after the game. “That’s what I do, man, I just make plays. That’s what I’m here for. Continue to make plays.”

Hilton remained a free agent until the Cowboys scooped him up on December 12. There were some concerns about his health and age following his final campaign with the Colts but he’s proving he’s still got some of the skills and playmaking ability that earned him four Pro Bowl selections.

“Just cause my age says 33, it doesn’t mean I can’t still run,” Hilton said. “And I put it on tape today. So, I look forward to the next couple weeks, and me, I’m just gonna continue to get better, continue to learn, stay in my playbook and continue to help this team.”

On social media, Hilton pondered if the catch was his “Welcome to Dallas” moment. It was certainly a strong first impression.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Hilton: ‘It Was All There’

Hilton reeled off five 1,000-yard seasons in Indianapolis, including 2016 when he led the league in receiving yards. However, he posted career-low marks in catches (23), yards (331) and touchdowns (three) in 10 games with Indianapolis last season.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones was the one who pulled the trigger on the Hilton signing and the big play left him ecstatic about how Hilton could contribute going forward.

“It was all there,” Jones said when asked about Hilton’s 52-yard catch. “His experience, his speed, [to] turn around and make that play, that’s exactly what he thought he could get a chance to do. He was so excited about coming here and being in games. And so, I’m really proud of him, but I’m proud of our team, too. Because he’ll add a dimension to this thing that just opens it up a little more.”

Hilton has some good company in the Cowboys wide receiver corps, particularly in CeeDee Lamb. Dallas’ No. 1 receiver had 10 catches for 120 yards and two scores against the Eagles.

“You can go double [Lamb] or you can [come to] me,” Hilton said. “Whatever you choose, you in trouble.”

Cowboys Say Beckham Signing ‘Not Realistic’

After signing Hilton, there was still some scuttlebutt about the Cowboys inking Odell Beckham Jr. to a deal. Most of that was spurred on by Jones, who repeatedly left breadcrumbs that a deal was incoming.

However, the Cowboys’ boss changed his tune after beating the Eagles. For now, it appears Dallas has moved on.

“Well, I think the big thing is me or whoever has let enough time go as we get toward the end of the season, that it’s not realistic to think about having [Beckham] in any meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones said. “That’s not dismissing [signing Beckham in] the future, but it is dismissing, for the most part, the reality of him getting in here and helping us in the playoffs.”

The Cowboys have clinched a playoff spot but still have lots on the line for the rest of the season. By beating the Eagles, their NFC East title hopes are still alive, although Philly would have to drop their final two games to have a shot.