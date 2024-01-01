Cowboys Update: 1st-Round Starter ‘Completely Tore’ Plantar Fascia

The Cowboys walked away from Week 17 with a controversial 20-19 win over the Lions.

While Dallas didn’t escape totally unscathed on the injury report, they avoided a worst-case scenario on the offensive line.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday, December 31 that, “#Cowboys standout G Tyler Smith finally completely tore the plantar fascia in his foot last night, sources say, which sounds bad — but is actually good(!).

“His status this week is TBD, but he’ll be fine long-term. This can provide immediate relief for a player.”

Smith did not return to Saturday night’s game after exiting with a foot injury in the 3rd quarter. He walked off the field under his own power.

The 22-year-old was replaced by undrafted rookie T.J. Bass, but according to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Smith told reporters after the game that “he felt he could have returned to the game because he had not lost strength.”

“A full tear, in some ways, better than partial,” Archer wrote on X.

The Cowboys’ first injury report of Week 18 is expected on Wednesday, January 3.

Cowboys Guard Tyler Smith Has Improved in Year 2

Smith, selected No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, was impressive in 17 starts as a rookie. He has made strides in his sophomore season, too.

According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Smith’s 73.3 grade ranked 25h out of 81 eligible guards in 2022.

Through 16 weeks in 2023, his 72.9 grade is ranked 11th among 78 eligible guards.

The 6-foot-6, 332-pounder is particularly excelling in the run game, where his 79.7 grade is 7th-best at his position.

Dallas’ ground game was held to 2.9 yards per carry on 21 attempts by Detroit in Week 17. However, the unit still ranks 13th overall (111.8 YPG) while also supporting the NFL’s 5th-ranked passing output (255.5).

Week 18 Just Got More Interesting for the Cowboys

While questionable officiating helped the Cowboys secure their 11th win on Saturday, the Eagles re-opened Dallas’ door to the NFC East title on Sunday.

After suffering an unexpected 35-31 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, Philadelphia slipped into an 11-5 tie with Dallas with one game to play. Even worse, Nick Sirianni’s squad relinquished the NFC’s No. 2 seed to Dallas and now finds itself in the No. 5-seeded Wild Card spot.

With a road win over the Washington Commanders (4-12) in the Week 18 regular season finale, the Cowboys would win the NFC East and lock up at least one home playoff game. A loss and an Eagles win over the Giants (5-11) would send them back to the No. 5 seed.

As of Sunday, December 31, Heavy’s projections powered by Quarter4 like Dallas as a 9-point favorite, with a 78% win probability. In their first divisional matchup back in Week 12, Dallas won in a route, 45-10.

Saturday’s win over the Lions clinched the Cowboys’ first undefeated season at home since 1981, but Mike McCarthy’s squad is only 3-5 on the road this season.

“We gotta play the way we know we can play,” Smith said following Dallas’ Week 16 loss in Miami, via SI’s Fan Nation. “We know we’re a great team and it’s up to us to prove that week in and week out regardless if we’re in Dallas or away from Dallas.”