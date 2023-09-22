Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Sends Message to Cowboys’ Micah Parsons: ‘Watch Your Back’

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has their Week 15 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys circled on his calendar.

Shortly after Hill referred to himself as a “lion” following his Week 1 performance in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded by calling the receiver more of a “cub” than a lion.

Hill isn’t taking too kindly to those words as he has a direct message for Parsons ahead of their Christmas Day matchup.

“Let me tell you something real quick, Micah Parsons,” Hill said on his podcast. “When we play you December 25th, on Christmas Day, I have a present for you, my boy. I’mma show you that game who the real lion is. I’m the cheetah and I’m the lion. I’m the real hybrid on the field, baby.”

Tyreek Hill and Micah Parsons’ Trash Talk Appears to Be Playful

It’s worth noting that the trash talk appears to be more for show rather than serious. Hill was seen smiling while delivering those comments on his podcast.

Outside of wanting to show Parsons who the “real lion” is, the Dolphins receiver also said he was prepared to block and blindside the Cowboys linebacker during the game. He stressed that he wants to prove Parsons wrong.

“I know you seen my little clip where I was blocking the D-end,” said Hill. “I’m big like that, so you better watch your back. You better watch your back because I’m going to blindside you.”

While Hill and Parsons likely won’t be matched up too often during the game — Hill is a speed receiver while Parsons makes his impact felt by rushing the quarterback — it certainly adds intrigue to a potential Super Bowl preview between two powerhouse teams. Both the Cowboys and Dolphins are currently 2-0 and are arguably the best teams in the NFL right now.

It also doesn’t hurt that both players are arguably the biggest stars on their respective teams. Parsons is not only a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, he’s a potential MVP candidate. The 24-year-old linebacker has three sacks and four tackles for loss — both third in the NFL — and has been the headliner of a Dallas defensive unit that has allowed just 10 points through the first two games of the season.

Meanwhile, Hill is emerging as an Offensive Player of the Year candidate, leading the league with three touchdown catches and ranking fifth in receptions (16) and third in receiving yards (255).

The Cowboys’ matchup with the Dolphins in Week 16 didn’t need any further hype considering the teams involved, but it just became even more intriguing due to the rivalry and trash talk between two of the biggest stars in the game.

Trevon Diggs out for Season Due to Torn ACL: Report

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the season.

After suffering a left knee injury during practice on Thursday, September 21, MRI results later confirmed that Diggs has a torn ACL.

Via ESPN’s Todd Archer:

“Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during Thursday’s practice,” writes Archer. “Diggs suffered the injury during a one-on-one period in practice and was briefly spotted inside the team facility on crutches before undergoing an MRI, which revealed the tear.”

Diggs — along with Parsons — are the headliners of a Cowboys defensive unit that ranks No. 1in the NFL, allowing just five points per game. Through his first four seasons in the league, Diggs has 18 interceptions, tied for the most in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers‘ J.C. Jackson.

With their No. 1 cornerback out of the equation, the Cowboys’ plan at cornerback shifts to moving DaRon Bland outside — in Diggs’ place — with Jourdan Lewis moving inside, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

“So I’m told the plan in light of the Trevon Diggs injury (season ending ACL tear) is to move DaRon Bland outside, Jourdan Lewis goes inside and you got Noah Igbinoghene for depth per a team source,” writes Slater.