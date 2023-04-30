Cowboys Sign Former Defensive Player of the Year 19-Sack Master Amid Moves

The Dallas Cowboys are putting together an impressive undrafted free agent class with former Florida A&M University pass rusher Isaiah Land among the top UDFA players the team signed following the 2023 NFL draft. Land’s 19 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss in 2021 prompted the defensive end to win the Buck Buchanan Award given to the top FCS defensive player each season. The former FAMU sack master had another solid year of production in 2022 notching eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss in eight games.

“Cowboys agreed to terms with the most productive FCS defender in 2021, Florida A&M edge Isaiah Land,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on April 29, 2023. “He won the Buck Buchanan Defensive POTY award that year with 19 sacks and 25 1/2 tackles for loss. He reunites in Dallas with a former college teammate, S Markquese Bell.”

There was some confusion as to why Land went undrafted given the pass rusher’s upside. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy vouched for Land during the draft labeling the defender as the “best HBCU player” of the 2023 class.

“Any teams on this app right now need to know anything about @FAMU_FB Isaiah Land just give me a call,” Nagy detailed on Twitter. “Best HBCU player should be drafted by now.”

Cowboys News: Pass Rusher Isaiah Land Is Being Labeled as One of the Top Sleepers in the NFL Draft

ISAIAH LAND 'THE SACK KING' 2021 SEASON

The 6’3″, 236-pound defender will be a name to watch heading into training camp given the already potent Cowboys defense got even deeper this offseason. Dallas also added Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith (No. 26), Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (No. 90) and San Jose pass rusher Viliami Fehoko (No. 129) among the latest additions via the draft. Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher described Land as one of the top sleepers in the 2023 NFL draft.

“Florida A&M Isaiah Land is one of my favorite sleepers in this class,” Mosher tweeted on April 21. “26.5 sacks over the past two seasons. 24.3% pass rush win rate (via @PFF). And didn’t look overmatched at Senior Bowl (had a sack in the game).”

Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent Signings Include Pass Rushers Tyrus Wheat & Durrell Johnson

Dallas was able to crush the UDFA signing process landing eight players inside The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s top 300, per Mosher. The Cowboys signed Liberty linebacker Durrell Johnson, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Johnson notched nine sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, 58 tackles and three fumble recoveries at Liberty in 2022.

Dallas also signed Mississippi State edge rusher Tyrus Wheat to a lucrative UDFA contract. Wheat was Brugler’s No. 19 ranked pass rusher with a fourth-round grade.

“The Cowboys are signing former Mississippi State OLB Tyrus Wheat to a deal that includes a $20,000 signing bonus plus $185K salary guarantee, per source,” Pelissero tweeted on April 29.

FAMU DE Isaiah Land Is a ‘Very Natural, Instinctive Rusher’

📈 @seniorbowl REPORT: Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land 🐍 Weighed-in at 226 lbs. 10+ pounds since season.

🐍 Played off-ball LB for first time. NFL will love willingness to embrace new role.

🐍 Clocked 20.12 mph (faster than many DBs!)

🐍 Big sack in game!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/UPHd3KPtIH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 9, 2023

The following list of players are among the additional top undrafted players that are headed to Dallas: Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant, Oregon offensive lineman T.J. Bass and Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Land as a developmental prospect who is a “very natural, instinctive rusher.”

“Historically, a player with Land’s lack of mass and length would face an uphill battle trying to make it as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL, but his ability to threaten the pocket should generate interest from teams,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “Land is a very natural, instinctive rusher with the get-off, counters and fluidity to stress some tackles. He doesn’t have enough sand in his pants to hold up against the run and teams might try him as a 4-3 outside linebacker with sub-package rush ability off the edge. Land might need a year or two on a practice squad to continue to develop.”