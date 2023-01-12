‘Ugly’ Cowboys Scenario Could Spell the End for Mike McCarthy, Says Insider

Mike McCarthy’s job with the Dallas Cowboys may not be set in stone after all.

Not long after team owner Jerry Jones assured McCarthy’s job would not be dependent upon the result of the Cowboys’ playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano has a different spin. According to Graziano’s report on McCarthy’s future, there’s “outside chatter” that his job could be in trouble if the Cowboys don’t make a deep postseason run.

“Two playoff teams have head coaches whose job status is the source of speculation in spite of the fact that they’re in the postseason,” said Graziano. “Those are the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy and the Chargers’ Brandon Staley. There’s outside chatter that one or both of those guys could be in trouble if their team doesn’t make a deep playoff run. Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones strongly backed McCarthy in public comments Tuesday morning, and Jones’ recent history with coaches and with late-season comments on their job status indicates we can take him at his word. But an ugly loss Monday Night in Tampa could theoretically change his mind, and people who monitor these things would not be surprised.”

Cowboys Enter Playoff Opener as Favorites

McCarthy is in the midst of his third season in Dallas. After missing the postseason in a disappointing debut year in 2020, McCarthy bounced back to lead the Cowboys to a division title last season. However, they were upset by the San Francisco 49ers at home in the wild card round.

Although the Cowboys are playing on the road this year, they’re favorites heading into their playoff opener versus the Buccaneers. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Cowboys are -2.5 point favorites against the Buccaneers.

If Dallas falters for the second straight year in the opening round against an opponent that they’re favored against, it’s hard to envision the Cowboys welcoming McCarthy back with open arms. Especially when you factor in that Sean Payton — a longtime rumored target of the Cowboys — is available and taking head coach interviews as he seeks a return to the NFL.

Jones Backs McCarthy Regardless of Playoff Result

Jones assured McCarthy’s job security is intact during an interview with 105.3 The Fan earlier in the week.

“No. I don’t even want to … No. That’s it,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

Despite the team’s blowout loss to a non-playoff team in the Washington Commanders in Week 18, Jones is stressing his confidence heading into the Cowboys’ playoff opener versus the Buccaneers.

“I can’t tell you how much confidence I’ve got in Mike and our coaching staff of being on top of where we are with this team right now,” said Jones. “They’ve got every nuance. They understand every frailty that we might have or we might have shown Sunday [in the loss to Washington]. They’ve got everything in their grasp and in their understanding, and I have complete confidence in this coaching staff. It’s outstanding. We’ve got a great chance to go down there and have success.”

If the Cowboys defeat the Buccaneers, McCarthy probably returns as Dallas’ head coach next season. But if the Cowboys suffer another playoff defeat where they’re favored, that will mark three seasons without a single postseason win.

It’s hard to accept that type of failure will earn McCarthy a fourth season with the Cowboys.