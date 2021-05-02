Cowboys Sign Former Texas & Texas Tech Standout Wide Receivers: Report

The Dallas Cowboys got to work after the draft by signing some of the best available undrafted free agents, including a pair of wide receivers. While the Cowboys focused heavily on defense in the draft, the undrafted free-agent list tilts towards the offense.

Former Texas wideout Brennan Eagles is expected to sign with the Cowboys, per Inside Texas’ Justin Wells. Eagles could be teammates with a former rival as the Cowboys signed Texas Tech receiver T.J. Vasher, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Eagles is a physical receiver at 6’4″, 229 pounds who notched 28 receptions for 469 yards and five touchdowns in nine games for the Longhorns last season. Vasher struggled in 2020 with just 19 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns. The Texas Tech receiver’s best season came in 2018 when Vasher snagged 54 receptions for 687 yards and seven touchdowns.

Eagles Is Described as ‘an Intriguing Height/Weight/Speed Talent’

Eagles does not have blazing speed which is not surprising given his size running a 4.53 second time in the 40-yard dash, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. Eagles’ physical traits make him an intriguing prospect with a nearly 80-inch wingspan.

“A two-year starter at Texas, Eagles lined up as an outside receiver in former head coach Tom Herman’s offense, playing primarily to the field side,” Brugler detailed in his draft guide. “He and Jaylen Waddle were considered the top two receiver prospects in the state of Texas in the 2018 class and emerged as a downfield threat for the Longhorns the past two seasons. Eagles has the natural size and tracking skills to post up defenders downfield. However, he lacks the short-area quickness and route-running prowess to instinctively leverage defenders and uncover. Overall, Eagles is an intriguing height/weight/speed talent, but he needs to mature on and off the field to warrant a roster spot in the NFL. He projects as a practice squad candidate.”

Vasher Is the Nephew of Former Pro Bowl CB Nathan Vasher

Vasher is also a physical freak at 6’5″ and 185 pounds. The wideout flashed early during his career in Lubbock, but also battled knee injuries. The receiver had back-to-back seasons with 40 or more catches in 2018 and 2019. Brugler noted Vasher has “mismatch potential” but often lost focus against good defenders.

“Tariq ‘T.J.’ Vasher, who is the nephew of former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Nathan Vasher (fourth-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft), was a three-year varsity starter at Rider High, posting 2,553 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in his prep career,” Brugler explained. “A four-star recruit, he picked Texas Tech over Ohio State (also received mid-major basketball scholarships). Vasher was productive when on the field, but his career was marred by multiple injuries, including knee issues to start and end his career in Lubbock (never finished better than third on the team in receiving). His stretched-out frame and catch radius creates mismatch potential with his ability to pull down throws, although he will drop too many easy ones. Vasher is a long strider and lacks the short-area agility to beat press or uncover. Overall, Vasher has remarkable length and body control to fill up the highlight reel, but he too easily allows defenders to affect his routes and he must improve his focus.”

Vasher, Eagles and the group of undrafted free agents face an uphill battle to make the final roster. That said, every year there are undrafted players across the NFL that end up making an immediate impact.

Here is a look at the undrafted free agents that are expected to sign with the Cowboys. It is important to remember this is a fluid situation, and a player can change teams until he actually signs his undrafted rookie deal.

Cowboys Undrafted Free-Agent Reported Signings