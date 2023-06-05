Cowboys Sign Ex-Raiders WR in Free Agency, Release Veteran in New Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes to their offense after working out several players in Frisco, Texas on June 5. The Cowboys did work out multiple quarterbacks, but only one wide receiver was signed from the group.

After the Cowboys confirmed that several players were working out for the team, official Cowboys writer Patrik Walker stated that the team was signing former Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans receiver Tyron Johnson.

“#Cowboys transaction: Antonio Callaway has been released. Tyron Johnson (WR) has been signed to take his seat ahead of minicamp (fyi: this isn’t who I was referencing re: intriguing) A roster swap ahead of minicamp. Johnson was one of seven to participate in Monday’s workout,” Walker wrote on Twitter.

It’s not surprising that Callaway was released after his recent run-in with Florida law enforcement (more on that below,) but the primary focus is on the Cowboys’ newest weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Johnson has spent his NFL career hopping around several teams, but has shown that he can be a legitimate option at wide receiver at this level.

Johnson Spends Time with Raiders, Chargers

Since entering the league in 2019, Johnson has been signed and released a total of 10 times. It’s almost a form of normal for the receiver, who has also had not two, but three total stints with the Texans.

However, his most successful stretch was with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. Johnson was initially a practice squad player to start that season but worked his way into an impactful role that season.

Johnson never started, but did bring down 20 receptions for 398 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The former LSU Tiger developed a connection with Chargers QB Justin Herbert as he averaged 19.9 yards per catch according to Pro Football Reference.

However, the Chargers committed to other receivers ahead of the 2021 season and Johnson was released. Over 2021 and 2022, Johnson made seven appearances for the Raiders but did not record a single catch or touch of the football.

Cowboys Cut Callaway

Making room for Johnson is the release of Callaway, who was signed by the team earlier in 2023 and has not played an NFL regular-season snap since 2020. The Cowboys were Callaway’s latest chance, but a recent arrest in Miami, Florida seems to have cut short his time in Dallas.

As Heavy previously covered, Callaway was arrested on June 3. Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater was the first to report the news that the former Florida star had a warrant out for his arrest over a suspended license and failure to pay.

“Dallas Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway was arrested in Miami on Saturday. Callaway had a warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay…” Slater posted on Saturday. “Details: Callaway was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding.”

Similarly to Johnson, Callaway showed flashes of ability in his first full season in the NFL in 2018. With the Cleveland Browns that year, Callaway caught 43 passes for 498 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys never released a statement on Callaway’s arrest before he was released on June 5.