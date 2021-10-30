Cowboys Linked to ‘Dream Trade’ for Future Hall-of-Famer

Ignoring Jerry Jones’ apparent reluctance to stack pass-rushing depth, Sports Illustrated NFL analyst Conor Orr assembled a “dream trade” scenario for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Orr suggests the Cowboys send second- and sixth-round draft picks — presumably 2022 selections — to the Denver Broncos in exchange for superstar outside linebacker Von Miller, who could be playing out the string in the Mile High City.

“Miller is going to hit the free-agent market at the end of this season, so the Broncos may be interested in trying to get something more than just a compensatory pick,” Orr wrote. “Dallas is going to coast to the NFC East title and while Randy Gregory has been effective as an outside rusher in limited bursts, Miller would change the complexion of their defense and give them some heft against the heavier hitters out west who will have the cleanest shot at a Super Bowl berth. With Jerry Jones quietly sensing an opportunity, it would be surprising not to see him meddle in personnel this week and ask for a splash maneuver.”

Gas Remains in Von’s Tank

A Dallas native and Texas A&M product, Miller is one of the best defenders of this generation, having posted 110.5 sacks across 10 seasons. He’s also one of the most decorated: an eight-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro (three first-team nods), and Super Bowl 50 MVP.

It’s fair to question whether Miller is the same player at 32 he was at 26. But the future Hall-of-Famer undoubtedly remains effective, currently leading the Broncos with 4.5 sacks and ranking as Pro Football Focus’ No. 7 edge rusher among 110 qualifiers. He’s added nine quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss despite coming off a season-ending ankle injury in 2020.

Speculation pertaining to his long-term viability in Denver has intensified as the club’s 3-4 record has worsened. Miller probably won’t stick around if the Broncos enter a wholesale rebuild, as they project to do — no matter what he insinuates publicly.

“While I’m here, while my key card still works, and while I’m a Denver Bronco I’m going to continue to keep trying to fix it. I’m going to continue to try to do my part to put us back on the mountaintop,” Miller said Thursday in quotes distributed by the team. “I’m going to continue to try to be the type of franchise that this franchise has been historically. I’m going to continue to do that. I go to sleep trying to do it. I wake up trying to do it and I’m going to keep doing it until I’m not here anymore. I can’t really think about the future. Thinking about the future takes away from right now. It takes away from the present moment and the things that I have to do right now. I love being a Denver Bronco. I love being a part of this defense.”

Financially Unfeasible?

The Broncos exercised Miller’s fifth-year contract option for the 2021 campaign, locking in his $17.5 million base salary and $22.125 million salary cap charge before a scheduled foray into unrestricted free agency.

The Cowboys, with roughly $4.613 million of available cap room, couldn’t afford to absorb Miller, barring his willingness to accept a pay cut. That is, without some expert finessing which would include unloading another high-dollar player such as linebacker Leighton Vander Esch ($3.769 million cap number) or offensive lineman Connor Williams ($2.950 million).

Dallas has also been linked to Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram, though owner/general manager Jerry Jones warned it’s “highly unlikely” the organization adds a third wheel to the Randy Gregory-Micah Parsons pairing by the deadline.

“You’re being cautious relative to tampering, and that’s good,” Dallas owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about pursuing an “unnamed” pass-rusher, according to The Athletic. “You’re being so cautious, I don’t know who the hell you’re referring to. … It’s highly unlikely we’d add to the pressure.”

