Cowboys ‘Working’ on Signing 3-Time All-Pro Star: Report

With Randy Gregory having a change of heart, the Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to two-time Super Bowl champion pass rusher Von Miller. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported there is a mutual interest between the star defender and Dallas. When asked about the Cowboys possible pursuit of Miller, Slater was told “we’re working on it.”

“Whiff on Randy Gregory but I’m told there is a very strong interest on Von Miller’s part in coming to Dallas. Got a home very close to the facility 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Slater said in a series of March 15 tweets. “Are the Cowboys pursuing Von Miller? ‘Doing due diligence’ per source. There ya go folks. That might appease the fan base if they got this one done. Another source ‘we’re working on it’ let’s put it this way. Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams NEVER yielded these responses.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Miller Is Projected to Sign a 2-Year, $34 Million Deal

Von Miller’s playoff numbers are so impressive. 11 games, 8 wins, 2 rings, 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, 1 Super Bowl MVP. Last season’s playoffs: 4 games, 4 sacks (2 in the Super Bowl), 6 TFLs, 6 QB hits pic.twitter.com/tpWdICjEBZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 15, 2022

Prior to turning to the Broncos, the Cowboys had agreed to re-sign Gregory to a $70 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Dallas could repurpose some of this money towards Miller even though the specific details of each potential deal are different.

Pro Football Focus projected that Miller would land a two-year, $34 million in free agency. Miller is PFF’s No. 4 ranked free agent and the top available edge rusher.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher noted that the Cowboys hoped that Gregory could eventually become their own version of Miller. Now, Dallas is looking to get the real thing with Gregory headed to the Broncos.

“He is and has for a decade been, in many ways, the impact pass-rusher the Cowboys dream of Gregory becoming,” Fisher wrote on March 15.

Ware: ‘Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence and Von Miller. Sounds Good to Me!’

One person that appears to be in favor of the move is former Cowboys legendary pass rusher DeMarcus Ware. The former Dallas defender noted on Instagram that he spoke with Miller during free agency and the Cowboys appear to be a name that was mentioned.

“Moves around the NFL, Russell Wilson going to Denver. Randy Gregory going to Denver, there’s a missing spot in Dallas, now,” Ware said during a March 15 Instagram video. “Just talked to Von Miller. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Von Miller. Sounds good to me!”

Miller posted 9.5 sacks, 50 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and a forced fumble during his 15 appearances with the Broncos and Rams last season. The three-time All-Pro showed he still has plenty left in the tank and played a key role during the Rams Super Bowl run.

The Cowboys have some competition for Miller in the free agent market. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Rams and Browns are also in contention to sign Miller.

“Von Miller market is starting to crystallize, and Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Los Angels Rams are all in play for veteran pass rusher, eight-time Pro Bowl selection, future Hall of Famer, per league sources,” Wilson detailed on Twitter on March 15.