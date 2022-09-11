Cowboys WR Sends Bold Warning to NFL Before Week 1 Debut

After an eventful and long offseason, the NFL regular season is finally here and one Dallas Cowboys rookie is ready to make a name for himself.

Dallas kicks off its season with a rematch against their Week 1 opponent from 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Facing the NFC South champions to open the year is a strong test, but it’s clear one wide receiver isn’t fazed.

KaVontae Turpin turned heads in the preseason thanks to his two special teams touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers. After making the 53-man roster, the 2021 USFL MVP isn’t planning on slowing down.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Turpin sent a warning to opponents: he’s gunning for the endzone on each kick or punt return.

“My mindset is to score every time I touch the ball,” Turpin said. “The guys, they know. After the Chargers game, they knew I was a big play waiting to happen, so they’re doing everything they can. And they don’t have to stay on their blocks too long, because I’m gonna be gone.”

Having another weapon in quarterback Dak Prescott’s arsenal is great, but Turpin’s special teams contributions can be an “x-factor” in 2022.

Turpin Lights Up the USFL

If you didn’t watch the USFL in its return season this past year, you may not have been familiar with Turpin’s career. In fact, the receiver’s career was essentially in jeopardy before his breakout year with the new league.

After initially impressing at TCU, Turpin was dismissed from the team in his senior year for two domestic violence charges, per Sports Illustrated. In the years since, the former Horned Frog standout played in several minor pro football leagues, before getting his shot with the New Jersey Generals in the USFL.

According to NFL.com, Turpin led the league in receiving yards with 540 yards on just 44 catches. He added 4 receiving touchdowns to his resume while playing for the Generals.

He also tallied the league’s only punt return touchdown, and averaged 15.3 yards per return, which was best in the USFL. Dallas elected to take a chance on Turpin this past summer, and he has already shown he’s a legitimate answer to their questions at the return positions.

Cowboys Offense Going to See More of Rookie?

While Turpin’s role on special teams is known, it will be interesting to see how many snaps he earns on offense. The receiver’s speed could be a great tool in both the passing and rushing game, but it appears that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore believes in his ability as a pass-catcher.

Sure, Turpin can be utilized in many ways, but Moore wants to give him a proper shot as an out-and-out receiver.

“He obviously had a defined role that everyone kind of could see and project from a returner standpoint and the things a returner can do on offense,” Moore explained, per Machota. “But it’s been really cool to see him just become a receiver. I think that’s the coolest thing, as training camp progresses, other guys might be out a day and he just hops in there and starts taking advantage of plays and opportunities. We see him as a receiver. I think he’s going to be able to play a role that’s a receiver and not just a gadget guy, so to speak.”

The Cowboys already have versatile options on offense, with Tony Pollard especially coming to mind. Mixing in another name as a “gadget” option is certainly a possibility, but expect Turpin to be running routes more than he will be running jet sweeps.