Commanders Sign Promising Ex-Cowboys Defender After Surprising Release: Report

The Dallas Cowboys will be lining up against a recently released talent twice in 2023 when they take on the Washington Commanders. Dallas made waves by releasing linebacker Jabril Cox ahead of his third NFL season, and now the former LSU standout is taking his talents to the Commanders organization.

Cox has had a tough first two years in the league after joining Dallas, but he is getting a fresh start in Washington. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys were interested in bringing the linebacker back for their practice squad but he has joined the Commanders instead.

‘The #Commanders are signing LB Jabril Cox to their practice squad, source says,” Garafolo wrote on X on August 30. “The #Cowboys discussed bringing him back on their practice squad, but Cox opts for the fresh start elsewhere in the NFC East with a team that had a high grade on him before the 2021 NFL Draft.”

It makes sense for Cox to be intrigued by a new opportunity considering how his first two years In the league have gone. Injury and the quality of the Cowboys’ roster has limited his opportunities, but a switch to Washington could unlock his potential.

Cox Struggles in Dallas

There’s a lot to like about Cox, especially as an off-ball defender. The 25-year-old impressed at LSU after his first four college seasons with North Dakota State, making 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, swatting 8 passes and nabbing three interceptions per Sports Reference.

That being said, this was all done on a Tigers team that struggled to a 5-5 record. Dallas still thought he was worth the investment, and the Cowboys added him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Halfway through a rookie season that Cox was almost exclusively used on special teams, the linebacker suffered an MCL injury and was forced to miss the rest of the year. He only played nine defensive snaps in 2021.

The warning signs for Cox were then showing in 2022, as he was a healthy scratch in several games and was still playing only special teams at the start of the season. After the midway point in the year, he did get some chances (36 total snaps per PFR) but they were still few and far between.

Former Cowboys WR Signing with Giants

As one of Dallas’ former young talents heads to Washington, former Cowboys wide receiver Dennis Houston has signed with the New York Giants. Houston was a rookie in 2022 who made two appearances, but is now taking his talents to NYC according to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.

“Former Cowboys WR Dennis Houston found a fresh start and will be joining the Giants’ practice squad, a person familiar with his decision said. The Cowboys and Giants will meet Week 1 at MetLife Stadium,” Gehlken wrote on August 30.

Houston joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent during the 2022 offseason after an impressive college career at Western Illinois. Houston was primarily on the practice squad last season, but was activated for two games and caught two passes on six targets for 16 yards per PFR.