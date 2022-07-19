Ex-Cowboys RB Predicts Commanders and QB Carson Wentz to Win NFC East

A former member of the Dallas Cowboys is shading the team by predicting that the Washington Commanders will win the NFC East.

Dallas is looking to defend their NFC East title from the 2021 season, but one of their former running backs, Robert Turbin, doesn’t expect that to happen. Turbin played for the Cowboys in 2015, when he took 32 hand-offs for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The former Seattle Seahawks star hopped on NFL Network recently to drop his prediction, and he credits the addition of quarterback Carson Wentz as part of their success.

“The Washington Commanders are going to win the NFC East in my opinion,” Turbin said. “First things first, they brought back Terry McLaurin, their big-time receiver. They also acquired Carson Wentz, so now he’s got his number one target. It’ll be interesting to see how that chemistry develops.”

Defensively, Turbin believes that the team is only getting better with defensive end Chase Young coming back from injury.

“Defensively, you get Chase Young back to add to that pretty good defensive line… The defense is going to be pretty good.”

But are the Commanders actually in a position to dethrone the Cowboys at the top of the NFC East?

Vegas Still Believes in Cowboys

While Turbin may believe that the Commanders are going to win the NFC East, Vegas is disagreeing. Since the lines have opened after the 2021 NFL season, the Cowboys have been the favorites.

Things haven’t changed recently, as Oddshark.com shows Dallas still has the most faith. The Cowboys are +120 to win the division, while the Philadelphia Eagles trail behind them at +175.

The Commanders are being given +500, and the New York Giants are the primary NFC East underdog at +750. But while the Cowboys are the favorites, winning the NFC East in back-to-back seasons has been a tremendous challenge.

There has not been a repeat champ in the NFC East since the 2004 season, when the Eagles rattled off four-straight division titles from 2001 through 2004. Since, the division’s members have essentially rotated as champions, with the Cowboys winning the NFC East six times since the Eagles’ run.

Former Dallas DE Calls Out Dak Prescott

While Turbin is shading the Cowboys with his prediction, ex-Cowboys defensive end Chris Canty came after Dallas QB Dak Prescott by saying he is the most overrated player in the NFL.

These days, Canty is an analyst on ESPN and he recently released a Top-5 list of the “most overrated” players in the NFL, and the Cowboys QB sits at the top of the list.

Here’s the list in full:

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffery New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Los Angeles Chargers LB Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers DB Derwin James

As Heavy covered, Cowboys fans were somewhat divided over the list. For critics of Prescott, the list was on point, while fans of the quarterback thought that Canty was just trying to rile up the fanbase.

Either way, there appears to be a trend of national media and former Cowboys players that are expressing a lack of faith in Dallas.