Cowboys DT Being Linked to NFC East Rival Despite Place on Dallas Roster

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t even reached the first round of roster cuts, but one of their own is being linked to a free agency move to the Washington Commanders.

Training camp is just over a week away, with the first day starting on July 27 and running through August 10. Six days after the final day of training camp, Dallas will begin making their first cuts, which is where Trysten Hill and Washington come in.

All offseason, Hill has been projected as a likely cut when the team trims down this August. Now, Sports Illustrated writer Arnav Sharma is addressing “rumors” that Hill and Washington could be a likely pair if he is released.

“NFL training camp is quickly approaching, and along with it, the roster deadline. Quite possibly, this means the Dallas Cowboys cutting defensive lineman Trysten Hill — and there’s a chance that the division rival Washington Commanders sign him, per rumors,” Sharma wrote.

It’s an interesting idea and one that would absolutely create buzz in both fanbases due to their NFC East rivalry and Hill’s “bust” status within the Cowboys world. However, it’s worth noting that there are a few hang-ups to why this move feels unlikely.

Hill Has Struggled in Dallas

Typically, an NFL player will reach 18 games played early in his second year, if not in the first year should the team go on a playoff run. Unfortunately for Hill, he has played just 18 games over the course of three seasons.

As Pro Football Reference shows, Hill hasn’t played more than 7 games in a season since joining the Cowboys in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Further, he has just 27 tackles to his name in that span, and just a half a sack.

Those numbers make it pretty clear why Hill is a cut candidate this August. Additionally, the player has off-field issues, such as when he hit Las Vegas Raiders lineman John Simpson after a game in 2021.

According to PFT, Hill was suspended for two games after the incident, but only missed one contest after appealing. That being said, Hill was then a healthy scratch for two of the Cowboys’ final four games.

Commanders Likely Don’t Need Hill

As Sports Illustrated addressed, the Commanders adding Hill would be an interesting move due to how good their defensive line is. The unit is considered the second-best in the league by Pro Football Focus, and it doesn’t seem like Hill would add very much.

That doesn’t mean that Washington wouldn’t give Hill a chance if he became a free agent. The former Central Florida star was a second-round pick just three years ago, and there’s still a “fixer-upper” aspect to Hill’s game.

That being said, if Washington needs to add to the roster before the season, they have other areas to address, such as their secondary and their offensive line. Adding Hill as a flyer is one thing, but him being a free agency target doesn’t seem to add up.

Crazier things have happened, and it wouldn’t be the first time a Cowboys player has joined Washington. But for now, it’s hard to think Hill will be a future Commanders player.