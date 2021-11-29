Cowboys Make Decision on Replacement Head Coach vs. Saints: Report

The hits keep coming for the Dallas Cowboys as head coach Mike McCarthy is latest member of the franchise to test positive for COVID-19. The Cowboys announced that McCarthy will not be able to coach during the team’s upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup against the Saints but will still be involved virtually during game week.

USA Today’s Jori Epstein reported that the team plans to utilize assistant head coach Rob Davis as the temporary replacement for McCarthy. The team has yet to officially announce who will serve as head coach against the Saints, but Davis is early favorite. Davis is a former NFL deep snapper and served with McCarthy as the Packers director of player engagement from 2008 to 2017.

“Assistant head coach Rob Davis will assume head-coaching responsibilities in person, two people with knowledge of the Cowboys’ plan confirmed to USA TODAY Sports,” Epstein detailed on November 29. “The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly disclose the information. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, special teams coordinator John Fassel and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will also take on additional responsibilities, the person said, in addition to the virtual role McCarthy will continue to play. ”

Dallas WFAA’s Mike Leslie had reported defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was expected to assume the role of head coach for the actual game. The Cowboys appeared to have decided against that option despite Quinn having the most head coaching experience on the staff. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also reported that assistant head coach Rob Davis is in line to take over McCarthy’s role.

“Assistant HC Rob Davis in line to step in for McCarthy this week, with coordinators Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn and John Fassel all chipping in,” Breer tweeted on November 29.

Quinn has the most head coaching experience given his six seasons in the role with the Falcons. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted that Quinn taking over the role could be problematic for his defensive responsibilities.

“Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is most experienced option on staff to handle coach Mike McCarthy’s game-day responsibilities,” Gehlken noted on Twitter. “But not a simple choice. Move would disrupt Quinn’s process as play-caller who has spent entire season, including preseason, calling plays upstairs from booth.”

Could Kellen Moore Serve as the Temporary Head Coach?





Play



What Can The Cowboys Do In Order To Keep OC Kellen Moore? | Shan & RJ Now that Jon Gruden is out as the Raiders head coach, some Cowboy fans are worried that Kellen Moore will seal the deal with the Raiders. How far should the Cowboys go in order to keep him? Shan & RJ debate their takes on this issue and what the Cowboys will do in the video… 2021-10-13T14:45:03Z

The question on most Cowboys fans minds is if offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could temporarily serve as the head coach. Moore has been a popular name in head coaching rumors and would no doubt like to have some game experience in the role.

That said, the Cowboys may not be thrilled to give Moore a head coaching audition on national television, especially given he has already been generating buzz as a viable candidate when the NFL coaching carousel begins this offseason. The Cowboys would love to keep Moore as their offensive coordinator, despite the team’s recent skid.

The Cowboys Have a Total of 8 Players & Coaches in COVID Protocols





Play



Rob Davis | Dallas Cowboys 2021 #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #NFL Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: bit.ly/2L07gMO For more Cowboys content: dallascowboys.com Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys Follow us on TikTok: tiktok.com/@dallascowboys Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/dallascowboys Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/DallasCowboys Get the App: apple.co/1GG1G36 2021-10-19T23:06:25Z

There is clearly concern that the COVID outbreak will continue to spread to other players and coaches. McCarthy marks the eighth member of the Cowboys organization that is in COVID protocols.

“Eight coaches/players in currently COVID protocols: Terence Steele, Mike McCarthy, Joe Philbin, Jeff Blasko, Scott Tolzein, Harold Nash, Kendall Smith, Cedric Smith,” ESPN’s Todd Archer detailed on Twitter. “Only Cedric Smith, assistant strength and conditioning coach, could be back by Thursday.”

The Cowboys released the following statement on McCarthy’s status and the team’s plan moving forward.

“Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been entered into the NFL’s COVID protocols this morning,” the team statement detailed on November 29. “Although he will not be on the field for the Saints game, McCarthy will continue to direct and be involved in all meeting and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday’s meetings in New Orleans. The team will conduct all of its meetings today virtually and proceed with its regularly scheduled practice sessions at 12:15 p.m.”