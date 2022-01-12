Cowboys Announce QB Change Before First Playoff Game

The Dallas Cowboys made a move at quarterback prior to its NFC Wildcard home showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

On Monday, January 10, the Cowboys sent quarterback Will Grier to injured reserve, the team announced. It’s unclear as of this writing what led to Grier’s placement on the injured list.

Grier was acquired off waivers from the Carolina Panthers last September. The former Gators product — a 2019 third-round draft pick — spent the regular season as Dallas’ deactivated third QB behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, although he’s viewed as a developmental project for the coaching staff.

“Going through the quarterback position, Will, we thought was the best prospect out there,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in September, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “Obviously remember him when he came out of West Virginia. (Quarterbacks coach) Doug (Nussmeier) actually coached him at Florida for a year. So (we) had a chance to study him when he was at Carolina two years ago and felt like through the personnel department and coaching staff, we had really good information on him and thought he’d be a great fit for us.”

Grier, 26, is under contract through next season. Assuming he’s retained by the Cowboys, he will count $1,020,408 against the 2022 salary cap, the cost of his base salary, per Spotrac.com.

DiNucci Slated to Take Grier’s Spot

Prescott and Rush are locked atop the depth chart as the only signal-callers left on the 53-man active roster. Taking over for Grier as the resident third-stringer is likely to be sophomore Ben DiNucci, who currently resides on the practice squad.

“Cowboys have placed QB Will Grier on injured reserve, they announced. This leaves practice-squad QB Ben DiNucci as the new No. 3 behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush,” reported Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

DiNucci has not appeared in a game this year following his disastrous 2020 showing which prompted Dallas to install Rush as Prescott’s direct backup and led to Grier’s acquisition. That shouldn’t change versus San Francisco.

Parsons, Tyron Return from COVID List

On Wednesday, January 12, as the team began full-scale preparations for its first postseason tilt, the Cowboys activated linebacker Micah Parsons and left tackle Tyron Smith from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The club previously restored cornerback Anthony Brown from the COVID list, while safety Jayron Kearse remains in the virus protocol.

The presence of both Parsons and Smith is crucial to Dallas’ chances of advancing to the Divisional Round. The former will be paramount in slowing the 49ers’ offensive rushing attack, which ranks seventh in the NFL, while the latter will help combat San Francisco’s swarming pass rush, which totaled the fifth-most sacks (48.0) in the league this season.

“I’m from Harrisburg where the bullies get bullied. There’s a bully in every gym. …At one point, it’s going to take somebody to stand up and fight. I ain’t ever back down from a challenge,” Parsons said of facing the 49ers, via the Dallas Morning News.