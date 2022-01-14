Cowboys Announce ‘Major Move’ in Front Office

In the face of annual NFL buzz, the Dallas Cowboys re-signed personnel czar Will McClay to a new contract, the team announced on Thursday, January 13.

The signing was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“One of the top GM candidates who hasn’t been mentioned much is #Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay. From what I understand, he’s expected to stay in Dallas, with the team closing in on a deal to keep him,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday. “A major move coming for the Cowboys.”

Details of McClay’s pact are not available as of this writing — although one can assume it includes a hefty pay raise — and likely won’t be made public. But this much is known: the agreement ensures McClay will remain in Dallas, yet again rebuffing courtship from outside suitors.

"McClay had been receiving interest from other organizations with open GM positions," WFAA's Mike Leslie reported.



McClay ‘Very Happy’ with Current Role

There aren’t many more deserving general manager candidates than McClay, who’s spent the last two decades working up the Cowboys’ front office — first as Scouting Coordinator (2009-2010), then Director of Football Research (2011-13), Assistant Director of Player Personnel (2014-17), and finally Vice President of Player Personnel, a position he accepted in 2018.

The 55-year-old is the right-hand man to owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones, widely respected around the industry. Each year, interested NFL parties attempt to pry him from the Joneses’ clutches. And each year, McClay declines to explore the opportunities. For good reason.

“I’m very happy with my role with the Cowboys. It is a family and I want to be a part of building a string of successful championship teams,” McClay told Mike Fisher of SI.com. “One of my goals is to be a part of something that helps Mr. Jones win a Super Bowl here really soon.

“I love it here. I love the organization and the things that we do.”

Thanks to McClay …

… the Cowboys have arguably the most roster in the NFL. He’s been the driving force behind the club’s biggest hits, including guard Zack Martin and linebacker Micah Parsons. It’s because of his prowess that Dallas is perpetually competitive, and this season, finished with a 12-5 record and NFC East title.

Martin, Parsons, and cornerback Trevon Diggs were named first-team All-Pro selections by the Associated Press on Friday, January 14. Those players, along with left tackle Tyron Smith and punter Bryan Anger, were also named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.