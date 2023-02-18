Former Cowboys QB Named Starter Ahead of XFL Primetime Game

Some of the Dallas Cowboys‘ players and staff may tune into a different kind of football broadcast on Saturday, as a former QB is ready to make a fresh start.

With the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII, the NFL is in its brief hibernation before the NFL draft cycle and free agency window kicks the offseason into gear. In the meantime, the XFL is getting ready to make its return on February 18.

Former Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons in the league’s inaugural draft earlier this year, and he has now been named the team’s starter and is set to start his first professional football game since 2020.

Dallas fans will remember DiNucci for his cameo in the 2020 season, which featured an injury crisis at the quarterback position involving Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, thrusting the former Pittsburgh and James Madison player into the spotlight.

While it wasn’t the start of a fairytale career for DiNucci, he is now getting a new chance to prove his ability at a high level of football.

Cowboys Turned to QB in 2020

As mentioned above, the 2020 season saw the Cowboys face a serious depth issue at quarterback in head coach Mike McCarthy’s first season. Dallas saw four different QBs start games that season, with the fourth being Garrett Gilbert.

DiNucci’s start came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 of that season. The Cowboys lost in a 23-9 contest, and PFR states that the former seventh-round pick threw the ball a whopping 40 times in his first and only NFL start.

The former James Madison star completed 21 passes for 180 yards and threw no touchdowns or interceptions. DiNucci understandably struggled, which led to Gilbert starting the following week.

DiNucci Speaks on XFL Opportunity

On Saturday, DiNucci is heading across the country as the Sea Dragons open the season with the D.C. Defenders. It may not be starting a game for the world’s biggest sports franchise, but after doing that, one might expect the 26-year-old QB to be ready for just about any stage.

In an interview with Seattle Times’ Scott Hanson, however, DiNucci explains that it is still quite a big occasion.

“I’m sure Saturday when we get on the plane, it will start to feel real,” DiNucci said. “It’s been since 2020 when I started the game with the Cowboys. But really, it’s been since 2019 when I really had a chance to be the guy [as a senior at James Madison] and lead a team.”

It will be interesting to see how DiNucci looks at the XFL level, but he does have a former All-Pro receiver to throw to: ex-Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon.

Either way, DiNucci anticipated a long buildup to Saturday’s evening kickoff.

“I’m sure I’ll have a bunch of different emotions leading up to it. I’m sure that’ll be the longest day of my life with an 8 o’clock kickoff [Eastern time], but I’m looking forward to it. It’s been a long time coming, so I’m excited to go out there and show what we can do.”