Former Cowboys WR Signs with XFL Team After Recent Release

The Dallas Cowboys have already seen one former player draw headlines in the XFL, and now a recently released pass-catcher is trying his luck with the league.

Former Dallas QB Ben DiNucci has been the starter for the Seattle Sea Dragons the past two weeks, but has gone 0-2 as a starter to begin his XFL career. For ex-Cowboys WR Brandon Smith, he’ll be hoping for a brighter start with the D.C. Defenders.

J.I. Halsell was the first to state the news, and the 24-year-old receiver retweeted his post as a sort of confirmation.

“After spending the past 2 seasons on the @dallascowboys Practice Squad, WR @_BSmith12 is signing with the @XFLDefenders. Great opportunity to showcase his skill set. Given when the @XFL2023 season ends, Brandon will be able to join an NFL club’s offseason program in May,” Halsell posted.

Smith could have an immediate chance to make an impact, joining the team’s active roster ahead of its second regular-season contest against the Vegas Vipers. Smith was officially released by Dallas on January 30.

Some Cowboys fans may not know or remember much about Smith, as the former Iowa Hawkeye never played a regular-season snap in two years with Dallas. However, he maintained his practice squad consistently over that stretch and added in a couple of flashes of his ability in the NFL preseason.

Smith Putting Together Pro Career in NFL, XFL

As mentioned above, Smith never got a regular season chance to test his skills, but Cowboys fans did see him quite a bit during the 2021 and 2022 preseasons. At 6’2″ and 220 pounds, Smith has an impressive frame and that was on display.

The highlight of his NFL career so far definitely had to be his toe-tap catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 preseason. The 24-year-old showed exceptional awareness to get both feet down while getting his hands on a well-placed ball.

However, it’s worth noting that Smith has not pierced into the 53-man roster while with the Cowboys, who have been a team that needed help at the position for the better part of the past two seasons.

There were reasons why Dallas didn’t turn to Smith. But he now has a chance to impress during the XFL’s regular season, which could convince an NFL squad to give him more of a chance going into the fall of 2023.

Cowboys Get New Free Agency Option at WR

How and when Dallas will enhance their wide receiver group this offseason remains to be seen, but the Cowboys do have a new option to consider in recently released Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods.

Woods is only a few years removed from 1000-yard seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and his past two years of mediocre production came in a dud season with Tennessee and an injury-hampered closer with Los Angeles.

Considering the Cowboys’ cap situation, Woods could mark the sweet spot of price and ability. Considering Dallas was looking for a veteran receiver in 2022 and settled on T.Y. Hilton for a brief stretch, Woods feels like an attractive option that can bring the experience but still has more to offer at 31 years old.