Cowboys 6x Pro Bowl Starter out vs. Buccaneers in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys are expecting to be without starting guard Zack Martin after the six-time Pro Bowler tested positive for COVID-19. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed the news in his September 5 press conference, just days before the season kicks off.

“Zach Martin has tested positive, so he’s in the COVID protocol,” McCarthy told reporters. “…That’s the only one so far. Hopefully, the only one.”

McCarthy confirmed that Martin is expected to miss the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Bucs. The Cowboys have not revealed a timeline for Martin’s return, but it will be worth watching to see if the guard will be cleared in time to play the Chargers in Week 2.

“I would say so, yes,” McCarthy noted when asked if Martin would miss the season opener.

Connor McGovern Is the Favorite to Start in Place of Zack Martin

So far, Martin is the only Cowboys player with a positive test during the most recent round, but Brandon Knight is also on the COVID list as a close contact. McCarthy noted that Connor McGovern will get the first chance to start in place of Martin.

“Right now, we’ll continue just to work the combinations, but Connor McGovern will take the majority of reps at right guard today, you’ll see that,” McCarthy added. “We’re actually in virtual meetings this morning. We’re just trying to contain [the virus], make sure that we’re doing our due diligence with the COVID protocol procedures, but the players are in route right now. So, we’ll have a normal practice and then we’ll be social distanced and have our afternoon meetings will be the same, and we’ll do the same process again tomorrow.”

According to Dallas Morning News’ David Moore, Martin is fortunately only experiencing mild symptoms.

“Zack Martin’s symptoms are mild, a source said,” Moore noted on Twitter. “But the key here, as it relates to COVID protocol, is that he does have symptoms. That explains why Mike McCarthy was comfortable saying he would be out for the opener. Martin is the 9th player to go on COVID list for Dallas.”

The Cowboys Have Already Added More Players to the COVID List in the Preseason Than They Did for all of 2020

The Cowboys have had significant issues with COVID-19 during training camp, and it remains to be seen if any additional players will also be sidelined for Week 1. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported the Cowboys have already had more players added to the COVID-19 list in the preseason than they did all of the 2020 season.

“Eight Cowboys players have been added to Reserve/COVID-19 in the past 16 days, two more players than all of last year combined,” Gehlken tweeted. “Five of those eight the result of a positive test. Other three were close contacts.”

McCarthy described Martin as being “frustrated” with being sidelined to open the season. Martin missed six games last season for health reasons, including a nagging calf injury.

“He’s frustrated, obviously, but hey, this is the world we live in right now,” McCarthy noted.

Martin will need to be symptom-free for 48 hours then have two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart in order to rejoin the active roster, per USA Today’s Jori Epstein. Given the additional time before the Cowboys’ September 19th matchup against the Chargers, things look favorable for Martin to return in Week 2, barring a setback.