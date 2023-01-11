Mavericks Three-Team Proposal Drains Wing Depth for Win-Now Sharpshooter

The Dallas Mavericks currently sit fourth in a hotly contested Western Conference, just a game behind the third-place Pelicans but only half a game ahead of the fifth-place Kings.

The Mavericks have done well to put themselves into this position in the West. But in order to stay near the top of the table and avoid a backward slide, the team might need to inject the roster with some fresh blood.

A clear example of that “fresh blood” that Dallas is interested in: Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks are interested in acquiring the elite scorer’s services.

“The Dallas Mavericks are on the list (of teams interested in Bogdanovic), but one source said the Pistons would demand the Mavericks’ 2027 first-round pick (probably with a player like Davis Bertans, whose contract isn’t pretty).”

Another player hot on the market: Tim Hardaway, Jr. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team with reported interest in Hardaway, with Dallas willing to let go of its sharpshooting wing.

And a recent trade proposed by Dalton Trigg of dallasbasketball.com solves all of those trade puzzles, netting the Mavs Bogdanovic in return for Frank Ntilikina and Hardaway, Jr., cutting Dallas’ wing depth in half in the process. Here’s what Trigg suggested:

Mavericks Receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Cavaliers Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Pistons Receive: Caris LeVert, Frank Ntilikina, two second-round picks

Why Mavericks Say Yes to Bogdanovic Swap

On its face, this trade might look questionable for the Mavericks. After all, Hardaway, Jr. and Ntilikina make up half of Dallas’ wing depth, even if the latter is seeing just 12 minutes per game.

But in reality, there’s quite a bit to like about this swap.

Let’s start with the obvious: Bogdanovic would thrive in Dallas’ lineup. He’s shooting 42% from three, which would be the second-best mark on Dallas’ roster among players who’ve appeared in at least five games. His ability to space the floor could further unlock players like Luka Doncic and Christian Wood, giving the former a nice outlet in pick and rolls.

Luka Doncic on if he really likes playing against the Clippers: "We lost, so I don't know if it's a big night… They're a great team. They beat us twice in the playoffs. They have a great team and it's always hard to play against them." pic.twitter.com/YfmLWmdWI5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 11, 2023

Worried about money? Don’t. This deal opens up Dallas’ checkbook considerably. Bogdanovic’s contract is expiring, and not having Hardaway’s $17.9 million next season could allow Dallas to conduct a deep dive into the free agent market, a class that could include Khris Middleton and Kyrie Irving.

And Hardaway’s departure should open the floodgates for Dallas’ youth to thrive. Third-year wing Josh Green has blossomed this season (though he’s struggling with injury at the moment). And rookie Jaden Hardy, once a top-high school recruit, could be given more responsibility with an open spot.

Davis Bertans Also Named in Trade Rumors

Hardaway, Jr. isn’t the only Mavericks player to be named in recent trade chatter. Davis Bertans, Dallas’ overpaid and underused center, has also been mentioned.

“And Dallas is a team that had interest [in Duncan Robinson]; maybe they will again. If they were to swap out Robinson for Davis Bertans with the Heat getting a draft pick, Miami could use the pick in another deal. Robinson is a better player and might get himself back on track playing with Luka. Bertans has a shorter deal [three years, with Robinson’s deal going four years]. It would work out for everyone if the Heat can get another player for the pick,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney recently.

Moving Bertans would be another shrewd salary-saving move for Dallas. But unlike Hardaway, Jr., Bertans brings little to the table, meaning the Mavs will likely be forced to take back another team’s equally poor contract, like Robinson’s.