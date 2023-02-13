Celtics’ Legend Casts Serious Doubt on Kyrie Irving, Mavs’ Title Chances

Many are considering the Dallas Mavericks to be serious contenders to emerge from the Western Conference, after their blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving. Irving was dealt to Dallas back on February 5 from the Brooklyn Nets. The addition of the All-Star guard, alongside Luka Doncic, gives the Mavericks some serious offensive firepower.

However, while the offense could very well be amongst the league’s best, many are question the defensive capabilities of the Mavericks.

On the February 10 episode of KG Certified, Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce shared their thoughts on the Irving trade.

“I love Kyrie and his game, but everywhere he’s gone, he leaves them again,” Pierce told Garnett. “Is this a short term or long term fix for Dallas? I like it on paper. When you get two superstars like that anything can happen. Their IQ is so great they’re going to figure it out. They’ll be fun to watch. It’s high-risk, high-reward. It’s a risk because Kyrie’s going to be a free agent.”

The championship duo then debated Dallas’ ceiling after the big move.

Garnett came out hot, claiming that the Mavs have the best duo in the conference. “There’s no better two in the West,” he repeated over and over.

Pierce questioned his former teammates view, “There’s no better two? What do you mean? There’s no better two??”

Garnett later claimed that Dallas could make a run to the finals, to which Pierce responded by calling out the lack of defense.

“Their defense is weak though, their defense is just tissue paper right now,” he argued.

Kyrie Irving Shares Thoughts on First Game Alongside Luka Doncic

The star-duo of Irving and Doncic played their first game together on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings. Dallas came up just short, losing to the Kings in overtime, 133-128.

Following the loss, Irving talked about his first game playing alongside Doncic, calling experience “special.”

“Grateful we got it out of the way. But while I was out there, it felt really special just in terms of the opportunities we had both ends of the floor to really learn from one another, and just gain some more confidence,” he said via Grant Afseth of Dallasbasketball.com. “Tonight was just one of those games where it could’ve gone either way. Obviously, I wish we could’ve gotten the win, but we’ll just learn from this and move forward.”

Kyrie Irving Speaks On Luka’s Missed 3 in Overtime

Irving also went on to discuss Dallas’ final chance to even the score late in OT, where Doncic missed the game-tying attempt.

“There were nine seconds left, we had to get a shot up anyway. Either way, it was going to be a great shot for him shooting it or me shooting it, just reading off of him,” Irving said via Grant Afseth of Dallasbasketball.com. “No pressure in terms of giving me the ball in those situations, if he feels confident enough to take the shot. I feel like when he shoots or anyone shoots on our team it’s a great look as long they’re confident in it. So, I think it could’ve gone either way. If he would have passed it to me it probably could’ve been a different result, maybe not. But, the what ifs don’t matter.”

Doncic was scoreless through the entire fourth quarter and overtime up until that point, while Irving had scored 16 points in the same span.