Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands Mavericks $103 Million Guard & $57 Million Center

A new trade proposal has the Dallas Mavericks landing a $103 million shooting guard and a $57 million center.

On August 27, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed the following trade idea between the Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets:

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Buddy Hield, Robert Williams

Boston Celtics Receive: Kevin Porter Jr., 2028 Second-Round Pick (MIA via DAL)

Indiana Pacers Receive: Christian Wood, Payton Pritchard

Houston Rockets Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green

Hield appeared in 80 games for the Pacers last season. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field, 42.5% from beyond the arc and 82.2% from the free-throw line.

The 30-year-old Hield has career NBA averages of 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 548 games with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Pacers. He will have made more than $103 million in his career once his current contract ends following the 2023-24 season.

Williams, meanwhile, put up 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game for the Celtics last season in 35 games. He shot 74.7% from the floor and 61.0% from the foul line. The 25-year-old has career NBA averages of 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks. Williams will have made over $57 million in his career once his current contract expires after the 2025-26 season.

Lee Tran: The Mavericks ‘Receive Two Veterans That Fill Needs Around the Roster’

Tran believes Hield and Williams would fit well on the Mavericks, who missed the play-in tournament last season after making the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

“As of right now, the Mavericks don’t have a quality No. 3 option behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving,” Tran wrote. “Perhaps Hield could fill that role were he to be traded to Dallas. This past season, Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for the Pacers. He can create his own shot effectively from the 3PT range, and his off-ball ability suggests he will be a fantastic fit next to two ball-dominant stars.

“Williams is an elite defensive center who doesn’t require many touches to be successful. He has a unique skill set: due to his mobility, he can guard all five positions, but also has an uncanny ability to block shots. Williams would immediately become the best center option on the Mavericks. Williams averaged 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Celtics last season while shooting 74.7% from the field.”

Mavericks Urged to Add ‘Defensive Monster’

The Mavericks have been urged to sign a “defensive monster.” On August 21, Jack Bonin of Mavs Moneyball pushed Dallas to go after Usman Garuba, who was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Garuba is a defensive monster at the four/five spot who can guard every position and make plays,” Bonin wrote. “He moves incredibly well and has an extremely high basketball IQ. … In a lot of ways, Garuba reminds me of a F/C version of Josh Green: raw, great defender, great passer, high motor, and a work in progress offensively. But he’s the type of defensive talent that this Mavericks team needs more of. He fits with the theme of an offseason that has seen Dallas get younger, more athletic, and better defensively.”

Garuba has career NBA averages of 3.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 75 games with the Houston Rockets. He was teammates with Luka Doncic in Real Madrid.