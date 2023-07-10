Mavericks Rival Could Sign Christian Wood: Report

A Dallas Mavericks rival could sign Christian Wood, who is an unrestricted free agent.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Wood and center Bismack Biyombo for their 14th roster spot.

“Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for that 14th roster spot, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” Buha wrote. “The Lakers had interest in Dario Saric before he signed with the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, those sources said. Pelinka clarified that Los Angeles is hoping to find a player that is different than Hayes from a skill-set perspective.”

Wood appeared in 67 games for the Mavericks last season. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field, 37.6% from beyond the arc and 77.2% from the free-throw line.

Wood has career averages of 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Mavericks. Dallas will not re-sign Wood, league sources told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

Mavericks Expected to Trade Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks are expected to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Dallas is also expected to either trade or release JaVale McGee and not re-sign Theo Pinson.

“The Mavericks, I’m told, have indeed likely moved on from Theo Pinson,” Stein wrote. “The free agent swingman, as things stand entering summer league, is not expected back in Dallas as part of the many changes anticipated to the Luka Dončić/Irving supporting cast. Trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and either trading or releasing JaVale McGee remain expected moves beyond all of the action in North Texas so far.”

Hardaway signed a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavericks in August 2021. The shooting guard averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season while shooting 40.1% from the floor, 38.5% from beyond the arc and 77.0% from the free-throw line.

Blazers’ Matisse Thybulle ‘Desperately’ Wanted to Be on Mavericks

The Mavericks signed Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet in restricted free agency, but the Portland Trail Blazers matched it.

Thybulle “desperately” wanted to be on the Mavericks, according to Stein and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT. The guard signed a three-year, $33 million contract.

“The vibe I’ve gotten is that Thybulle really did want to end up with Dallas,” Stein said on his podcast with Haynes. “This is something Thybulle’s been wanting even before this summer. Dallas has been talked about as a potential destination. The Mavericks have explored in the past pathways to trade for Thybulle.”

Added Haynes: “Matisse desperately wanted to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks.”

Thybulle played for the Sixers and Blazers last season. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 67.9% from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old has made two All-Defensive teams in his career.

The Mavericks re-signed Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell, acquired Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics and Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings and signed Seth Curry and Dante Exum this offseason.