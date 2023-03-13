Mavs’ Christian Wood Issues Warning to Dillon Brooks Ahead of Grizzlies Matchup

Monday marks the second of two consecutive matchups between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis won the March 11 matchup over the Mavs 112-108.

As the second leg of the back-to-back approaches, many have been discussing the trash talk of Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks.

Brooks had taken jabs at both of Dallas’ star players, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Mavs big man Christian Wood is expecting more of the same in the March 13 matchup.

“Things are definitely going to get chippy,” Wood told The Dallas Morning News’ Callie Caplan. “[Saturday] was a little chippy, but it’s going to get worse. That’s just how it is when you play a team a lot in a small amount of time. So we’ve just got to be ready for it, be ready for the physicality … and, you know, punch them in the mouth first.”

Wood explained that he shared some words with Brooks during Saturday’s loss in Memphis.

“It’s just a lot of talk, especially if nobody’s even started something,” Wood said. “I had a few words to say to him. That was for Kyrie, so it felt good.”

Dillon Brooks Jabs at Mavs’ Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic

Brooks’ aforementioned jabs at Doncic and Irving were in relation to neither star suiting up for the game in Memphis.

The 27-year-old first fired criticism at Dallas’ European guard, angling that he was soft and had no interest in the physicality of the gritty Grizzlies.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” Brooks said via Memphis News’ Damichael Cole.

The Canadian guard then pivoted to Irving, who at the time was questionable to play. Brooks explained that he was happy to have Uncle Drew all to himself, without Doncic on the floor.

“Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he’s all about,” Brooks told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted.”

Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Responds to Dillon Brooks

McMahon later caught up with Kyrie, who hadn’t heard what had been said by the opposition. Once he was informed on Brooks’ challenge, Irving issued a retort. He explained that the game is always best when the top players are playing and then reminded Brooks to avoid crossing the line with his trash talk.

“Dillon hopes every best player plays, just because it makes the game a lot better competitive-wise,” he told McMahon. “There’s been a lot going on with him, seeing him in the middle of all the Draymond stuff. I mean, it makes it great for our league, but at the same time there’s a maturity that we’ve got to have. Nothing should go over the line of personal stuff. I f we keep it still strictly on the floor, I think we all have a greater time, but once it gets personal, I mean you know what it turns into out there.”