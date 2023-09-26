Proposed Trade Sends Mavericks $36 Million All-Star & $51 Million Forward

On September 24, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report published a story called “1 Trade for Every NBA Team a Month Before New Season.” In his article, Bailey proposed that the Dallas Mavericks make a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In Bailey’s proposal, the Mavericks would send Kyrie Irving to the Lakers for D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and a 2029 first-round pick.

“Hachimura can help on that front as a floor-spacer and multipositional defender,” Bailey wrote. “And Russell can give at least some percentage of what Kyrie does on offense. With him as a shooter and secondary creator playing off Luka, Dallas’ attack will be hard to stop. Perhaps more importantly, though, the Mavs would have more trade fodder after this move (including that pick) to go out and get a star to pair with Dončić.”

Irving re-signed with the Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million contract on the first day of free agency this offseason. The eight-time All-Star has a 15% trade kicker in his new contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. A trade kicker is the percentage of a player’s salary that is awarded as a bonus in the event of a trade.

Since the Mavericks were only 5-11 in games Irving and Luka Doncic played together last season and the Lakers were interested in acquiring Irving after the Duke product requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it’s possible Dallas and Los Angeles could speak to each other about a trade in 2023-24.

D’Angelo Russell & Rui Hachimura Are Good Players

Russell appeared in 71 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers last season. He averaged 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 46.9% from the floor, 39.6% from beyond the arc and 82.9% from the free-throw line. Russell signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Lakers this offseason.

Meanwhile, Hachimura played for the Washington Wizards and Lakers in 2022-23. The forward averaged 11.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 63 games while shooting 48.6% overall, 31.9% from 3 and 73.9% from the foul line. Hachimura signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Lakers this offseason in restricted free agency.

“For the Mavs, a 2029 pick from the Lakers could be plenty valuable,” Bailey wrote. “By then, LeBron, AD and Kyrie will be 44, 36 and 37, respectively. L.A. could be in a tailspin similar to the one it found itself in during the last couple years of Kobe Bryant’s career.”

The Mavericks could start Doncic, Russell, Grant Williams, Hachimura and Dwight Powell if Dallas’ front office traded Irving for Russell and Hachimura.

Mavericks Interested In Buddy Hield: Report

The Mavericks are interested in trading for Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

However, Dallas and Indiana haven’t gained any traction on a Hield trade.

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in pursuing a Buddy Hield trade with the Indiana Pacers, per @TheSteinLine. More notes: 1.) There is "no traction" in talks involving the Mavs. 2.) The Pacers are "not inclined" to make a trade involving Tim Hardaway Jr.… — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) September 23, 2023

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Hield and the Pacers “have started a dialogue to work on finding a potential trade with another team.” The 30-year-old Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season in 80 games while shooting 45.8% from the field, 42.5% from beyond the arc and 82.2% from the free-throw line.

Hield wants to get traded since contract extension negotiations stalled out between him and the Pacers. The Oklahoma product has career averages of 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.