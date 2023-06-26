Mavericks Tried to Trade for $132 Million Star With Ties to Luka Doncic: Report

The Dallas Mavericks tried to trade for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

However, the Suns rejected the Mavericks’ offer for Ayton, who has the same agent as Dallas superstar Luka Doncic.

“Not too long ago, the Dallas Mavericks made a play for Deandre Ayton,” Haynes said. “They made a real serious play for Deandre Ayton. And it was not approved. …. It’s something that the Phoenix Suns didn’t feel, they didn’t feel like it was an adequate enough package to make that deal. So that was pretty recent.”

The Suns have decided to keep Ayton, according to Haynes. Phoenix held trade talks with several teams about Ayton, but the former No. 1 overall pick will remain with the Suns and start alongside All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The 24-year-old Ayton averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Suns this past season while shooting 58.9% from the field and 76.0% from the free-throw line. He recorded 36 double-doubles and helped Phoenix win 45 games in the regular season.

Ayton tried to leave the Suns last offseason by signing a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in restricted free agency. However, Phoenix matched Indiana’s offer sheet.

Mavericks Were Linked to Tobias Harris

The Mavericks, Suns, Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers about a Tobias Harris trade, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not willing to trade him unless it drastically improves their team. They made that clear on draft night and don’t intend to change their stance,” Pompey wrote. “However, the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks joined the previously mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons as teams making inquiries about the 30-year-old’s availability, according to sources.”

Harris signed a five-year, $180 million contract with the Sixers in July 2019. He’ll make $39.3 million next season, the final year of his contract.

The 30-year-old Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists this past season for the Sixers while shooting 50.1% from the floor, 38.9% from beyond the arc and 87.6% from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, they won’t get Harris, as Pompey is reporting that the Sixers are planning to keep the small forward.

Mavericks Tried to Acquire Jarrett Allen

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Mavericks reached out to the Cavaliers about trading for All-Star center Jarrett Allen.

However, the Cavaliers are not interested in dealing the Texas product.

“Sources say the Dallas Mavericks, who own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and have sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. — a player the Cavs discussed at the February trade deadline — were one team that recently reached out about Allen’s availability,” Fedor wrote. “While it’s unclear what was offered, the Mavericks have been seeking a pick-and-roll partner for guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.”

Allen signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cavaliers in August 2021. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this past season while shooting 64.4% from the field and 73.3% from the free-throw line.