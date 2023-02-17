Mavericks Urged to Form New Big 3 with Move for Warriors Superstar

Off-court turmoil aside, the Dallas Mavericks addressed a clear need by trading for Kyrie Irving ahead of the deadline last week. Luka Doncic’s usage rate was reaching Westbrookian-levels with Dallas this season; adding Irving should relieve the Mavericks superstar of the nightly pressure to initiate the offense.

But though Irving helps as a creator, there’s still a clear need elsewhere on the roster: a defense-minded big. Christian Wood has performed admirably on offense as a running-mate with Doncic this season, but he’s hardly the playoff defender Dallas needs in its frontcourt.

Enter Draymond Green.

The Warriors star is slated for free agency this summer, with reports that he’s likely moving away from the only team he’s ever known hitting a crescendo at certain points this season.

And if you ask Mavericks fans, Green is precisely the sort of player Dallas should target next summer.

“Draymond’s versatility on defense as a small big or a large wing would seemingly solve both those issues at once,” one fan explained on Dallas’ r/Mavericks Reddit page.

Worried about creation? What about accountability? Veteran leadership? Draymond provides it all in spades.

“He can provide some secondary creation which would help bandaid our need for another creator,” the same fan continued. “We lack players that hold other players accountable and his veteran leadership on defense could really get the whole team buzzing on that end.

A move for Green is consistent with reports lately about the Mavs’ star-hunting potential this summer.

Mavericks Going Star Hunting This Summer?

With Irving and Doncic in tow, the Mavericks could be enticed to add a third star to the roster if things go as hoped during the playoffs.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, if Dallas plans to resign Kyrie, then a logical next move could be using the team’s remaining future draft capital to land even more star power.

“Using a 2029 unprotected first-round pick to land Irving will allow Dallas to move both their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks this summer, after the Mavericks’ 2023 selection finally conveys to New York as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis deal,” Fischer wrote.

But Dallas’ capacity to star-hunt this summer boils down to one if. And given Irving’s sketchy availability, it’s a rather big if.

“If Irving and Doncic manage to form the partnership Doncic and Porzingis never could fully cement, then perhaps the Mavericks will even take those picks and go shopping for an additional co-star for Doncic and Irving. Why stop at two alphas when you can chase a third? That has been the going order of operations for teams in the superstar-stacking business,” Fischer concluded.

One enticing bit about the Green link is that Dallas could add Green without sacrificing any of that draft capital. Green, who will be a free agent, could be added, with the draft capital still available to pull off another big trade or multiple smaller ones to surround Dallas’ new big-three with the right rotation.

Christian Wood-Mavericks Divorce Incoming

If the Mavericks do land Green, it would almost certainly mean the end of Christian Wood‘s tenure in Dallas. Wood, once the team’s starting big man, has been relegated to the bench lately.

And according to Tim Cato of The Athletic, Wood may choose to leave Dallas this summer because of that demotion, a move for Green notwithstanding.

“Wood’s situation is more complicated: He’s a dangerous scorer who often doesn’t cover enough space defensively to warrant the coaching staff’s trust,” Cato wrote. “But the Mavericks remain in need of his minutes on this roster, even if Wood might not be thrilled with the limited bench role he’s been assigned and will almost certainly depart this summer.”

The news comes amidst reports from Cato that the Mavs also tried moving Wood and Tim Hardaway, Jr. at the deadline, but to no avail.