Mavericks Fans Call for Jason Kidd Firing After 4th Quarter Collapse vs. Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks held an 11-point lead over the Memphis Grizzlies with 10:47 to play on Saturday night, despite being without both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. From that point on, Dallas turned the ball over 4 times and allowed Memphis to score 35 points.

Saturday’s 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies was the Mavericks’ fifth in their last seven games. They now sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 34-34.

After the March 11 defeat, fans did what fans do, and placed the blame on head coach Jason Kidd.

Three Four Two Production’s Jason Gallagher sent out a tweet, poking fun at Mavs fans who still believe in Kidd as the team’s coach.

“Shoutout everyone in Dallas who still believes in Kidd. I hope you also get everything you asked for from Santa next year,” he wrote.

Mavs fans headed over to Gallagher’s replies to share their thoughts on Dallas’ coach.

One fan (@RossAlvarez) tweeted that they want to see Kidd fired and called him a “clown.”

“I’m done watching the Mavs this season unless they fire Jason Kidd,” they wrote. “I had enough of that clown ruining my team.”

Another fan (@sportzballin) joked that Kidd just keeps his hands in his pockets during games.

“3 years ago I asked Santa for a Dallas coach who does something other than clap and I got a coach on a different team whose hands are stapled to his pockets,” they tweeted. “Are we 100% sure Santa isn’t a scam by Big Monkey Paw?”

There was one account (@bennybluechip) that suggested that no one could realistically believe in Kidd as the Mavericks coach.

“The only people that believe in Kidd are the people Mark Cuban pays and holds at gunpoint to do so,” they replied.

Jason Kidd Rips Into Mavs After Meltdown Against Lakers

Kidd has had some interesting moments this season for sure. None were more prominent than his rant after the Mavericks’ February 26 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After watching his team blow a 27-point lead, Kidd let them have it in his postgame press conference.

“I’m not the savior here. I’m not playing. I’m watching, just like you guys,” he told the media. “As a team, we’ve got to mature. We’ve got a lot of new bodies coming back and we have to grow up if we want to win a championship. There’s no young team that’s ever won a championship, mentally or physically… For two and a half quarters we’re playing a high level on both ends, offensively and defensively. But, what the Lakers just showed us is that it’s not a race, it’s not the rabbit that wins, it’s the turtle. They worked the game. That’s what we have to get to, we have to get better at working the game, and we will.”

Mavs’ Josh Green Discusses Playing With Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic

One bright spot from Saturday’s tough loss was Josh Green. Green scored 21 points, while shooting 9-16 from the floor and 3-6 from deep.

The outburst in Memphis was the first time he’d scored in double figures since Dallas’ February 23 win victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Green sat down with the media after falling to the Grizzlies and discussed how he’s been adjusting to playing alongside both Irving and Doncic.

“Playing with two of the best players in the world, you’re going to have to sacrifice, and I’m completely fine with that,” Green told reporters via NBA.com. “But that’s for me to figure out, not them. … It’s going to work. There’s no question about that.”