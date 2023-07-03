Mavericks Interested in Landing Top Bench 3-Point Scorer: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to a solid start in this summer’s free agency period. They’ve re-signed both Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell, while bringing in additional shooting in Seth Curry. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavs hope to add even more outside scoring this offseason.

On July 2, Scotto included Dallas amongst teams interested in Los Angeles Lakers free agent guard Malik Beasley.

“Lakers free agent guard Malik Beasley has drawn interest from the Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, Bucks, and Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Beasley led the NBA in three-pointers made off the bench last season and is a career 37.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc.”

Shooting is an obvious key towards the success of the Mavs. Last season, their numbers were in the top-third of the NBA. As a team Dallas knocked down 37.1 % of their attempts from beyond the arc, eighth best in the league.

With dominant ball handlers like Irving and Luka Doncic, it’s important for the Mavericks to roll out shooters who can punish teams who over help on the two stars.

Beasley hasn’t had a great recent history in terms of shooting. Last year with the Lakers he made just 35.3% of his shots from 3-point land, and made 35.9% the year prior. This is all while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two players who require a bulk of the opposing side’s defensive focus.

Depending on the price, the 26-year-old could wind up being an excellent addition for a Mavericks team that is looking to be amongst the best in the Western Conference.

Mavericks Interested in Celtics’ Grant Williams: Report

Speaking of shooting, Dallas reportedly has interest in Boston Celtics free agent forward Grant Williams as well.

In the same report from Scotto, he included the Mavs alongside the Charlotte Hornets when listing landing spots for the four-year vet.

“The Hornets are considering an offer sheet to Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “Williams has also received interest from the Mavericks, among other teams, with a return to Boston for Williams considered “unlikely,” according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.”

Dallas’ interest in Williams is nothing new, there have been rumblings for weeks that the front office covets Boston’s No. 12.

Much like Beasley, Williams is a guy that would give the Mavericks additional shooting. After making just 25% of his long-range tries in his rookie season, the 24-year-old has shot 37.2%, 41.1%, and 39.5% from distance.

On top of that, he has experience taking on tough defensive tasks such as trying to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Joel Embiid.

Mavs Miss Out on Bruce Brown

Another one of Dallas’ rumored free agent targets, Bruce Brown, is now off the market. Brown — who won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets last season — signed a two-year $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers over the weekend.

Brown’s deal includes a team-option for the second season, meaning that the Pacers can elect to not bring him back next summer.

Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Denver, while shooting 48.3% from the field, 35.8% from beyond the arc, last year.