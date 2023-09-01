‘Realistic’ Proposed Trade Lands Mavericks $268 Million All-Star

On August 30, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report published a column titled “Realistic Trade Packages for Every NBA Team’s Worst Contract.” In the story, Buckley proposed that the Dallas Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Jaden Hardy and a 2025 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward.

“Hayward may not be the player he once was, but he could be a useful third option on a good team,” Buckley wrote. “Dallas might have nightly worries about whether Irving and Hayward will play, but this offense would be a beauty at full strength.”

Hayward appeared in 50 games for the Hornets last season. The one-time All-Star averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field, 32.5% from beyond the arc and 81.1% from the free-throw line.

The 33-year-old Hayward has career averages of 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 784 games with the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and Hornets. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Charlotte in November 2020.

Hayward will make $31.5 million next season. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024 and will have earned more than $268 million in his career once free agency starts.

Clippers’ Paul George Talks About Mavericks’ Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers swingman Paul George talked about Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic on the latest episode of his podcast. George believes Doncic has a chance to be one of the greatest players in NBA history.

“Luka is the goat… he is not next up, he’s up NOW” -Paul George on Luka Doncic (via @PodcastPShow ) pic.twitter.com/us334mm7KD — Jo (@MavsStan41) August 28, 2023

Doncic has appeared in 330 games with the Mavericks. He’s averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists. The 24-year-old has made four All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams. Doncic also won the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year Award.

Not only has Doncic played well in the regular season for the Mavericks, but he has also shown up in the postseason. Doncic has career playoff averages of 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He guided the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, where Dallas lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Doncic signed a gigantic five-year, $215 million extension with the Mavericks in August 2021. He’ll make $40 million next season.

Mavericks Urged to Target Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner, Clint Capela in Trade

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela have been dubbed the Mavericks‘ top trade targets.

On August 28, Buckley wrote about why the Mavericks should target Ayton, Tuner and Capela.

“With Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving locked into this backcourt, the Mavs could really use an impact player at center—and they know it,” Buckley wrote. “They’ve been linked to both Ayton and Capela this summer, and Turner, who hails from nearby Bedford, has been a target of his hometown team in the past.

“You could argue if any would qualify as needle-movers on their own, but adding them to this specific roster could make that kind of difference. Dallas needs as much defensive resistance at the rim as it can get, plus the scoring guards would only get harder to handle with a top-shelf pick-and-roll (or pick-and-pop) partner added to the mix.”

Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds for the Suns last season, Turner averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Pacers and Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds for the Hawks.