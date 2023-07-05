Mavericks Trade Reggie Bullock & Draft Picks for $54 Million Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have traded shooting guard Reggie Bullock and draft picks for a $54 million star.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Mavericks are acquiring small forward Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavericks are acquiring Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams on a four-year, $54 million deal via sign-and-trade, per sources. WME Sports’ Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe completed the new contract for Williams. https://t.co/5T77dCuMkA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

Williams, who was a restricted free agent, is signing a four-year, $54 million contract as part of the sign-and-trade deal. The ex-Celtics forward and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports.

Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Celtics last season while shooting 45.4% from the field, 39.5% from beyond the arc and 77.0% from the free-throw line in 79 games.

The Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals in seven games. Williams averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the 2023 playoffs versus the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat.

The Mavericks needed more win-now players around Doncic and All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and Williams fits that bill. The Celtics went 181-107 with Williams in the lineup.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report urged the Mavericks to acquire Williams in a June 23 column. The NBA writer believed Dallas needed Williams’ shooting skills.

“Dallas already landed a big man who can roll to the rim in Richaun Holmes on draft night (presumably with a trade exception it created earlier by trading Dāvis Bertāns),” Bailey wrote. “Now, the Mavs could use another big who can space the floor for Kyrie and Luka Dončić’s drives. Over the last three seasons, Williams has averaged 7.0 points and 1.2 threes, while shooting 39.7 percent from deep. And perhaps just as important, he’s shown a solid ability to defend centers and bigger wings.”

Mavericks Can Still Get Matisse Thybulle

Even though the Mavericks will be hard-capped at the first apron by doing a sign-and-trade to acquire Williams, they are still interested in signing restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

The Mavs will be hard-capped at the first apron by doing a sign-and-trade to take in Grant Williams and, league sources say, maintain strong interest in signing restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet as @ChrisBHaynes reported earlier. TBD: Will Portland match? https://t.co/OEA7QKBFtv — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 5, 2023

Thybulle played for the Sixers and Portland Trail Blazers last season. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 67.9% from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old has made two All-Defensive teams in his career.

Thybulle has career averages of 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists with the Sixers and Blazers. He played his college basketball at Washington.

The Mavericks wanted to acquire both Williams and Thybulle to improve offensively and definitely. It appears owner Mark Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison are going to get both players.

Mavericks Have Been Busy

Along with signing shooting guard Seth Curry, re-signing Irving and trading for Williams, the Mavericks brought back center Dwight Powell and signed guard Dante Exum.

Curry signed a two-year contract with Dallas, while Irving re-signed with the Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million deal.

Meanwhile, Powell agreed to re-sign with Dallas on a three-year contract worth $12 million, while Exum and the Mavericks agreed to a one-year, guaranteed contract for next season.

The Mavericks missed the play-in tournament in 2023 despite having Doncic and Irving. The team will certainly be under pressure to make the playoffs next season since the franchise is hard-capped at the first apron.