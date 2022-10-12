Insider Reveals Mavericks’ Surprising Link to Generational Talent Victor Wembanyama

The Dallas Mavericks already roster a transcendent, generational talent in Luka Doncic. Through his first four seasons, it’s no longer a question of what Doncic can do. Rather, the Slovenian star took the basketball world by storm, elevating himself to a likely MVP candidate this season.

Recently, the Mavericks were linked to yet another generational international star: Victor Wembanyama. The French star, whom LeBron James equated to “an alien” because of his otherworldly talent, projects to be the No. 1 draft pick next summer. And while the Mavericks will likely be far too good to be in the running for Wembanyama’s talent, it doesn’t mean he shares no links to the Lone Star State.

In fact, as ESPN’s Jonathan Givony revealed, Wembanyama has been working out with Holger Geschwindner, Dirk Nowitzki’s famed strength and conditioning coach.

“Victor Wembanyama’s serious approach to his stretching, flexibility and activation sessions should offer some comfort regarding his ability to avoid the catastrophic foot, back and knee injuries that have plagued other giants in his mold historically,” Givony wrote over the weekend.

“After working with Dirk Nowitzki’s longtime coach Holger Geschwindner, Wembanyama was encouraged to forgo a heavy weightlifting routine and let his frame fill out naturally, giving NBA teams and their army of performance and sports science doctors a near blank slate to work with.”

In the modern NBA, connections (even small, seemingly insignificant ones like this) matter.

Exploring Connections in the Modern NBA

Is Wembanyama coming to Dallas? Probably not. But before you roll your eyes at the idea that this connection is too attenuated to matter, think about how significant of a role connections have played in team building.

After all, has any one factor been more of a “pull” factor for players recently than connections? Okay, yes, money. Sure. Money will always and forever be the number one reason most players bolt town.

But think about it. Connections roster construction. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s connection was strong enough to land them both on the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden’s connection to Durant was enough to do the same, but ultimately it was Harden’s stronger connection to Daryl Morey that led him to Philadelphia.

Maybe it’s just a cool link between a former NBA legend and a future one. But one has to imagine Holger is chatting up not just Nowitzki’s career, but also the place the German legend spent his entire NBA tenure. Could that matter down the line, if Wembanyama becomes disgruntled with whatever team drafted him? Sure it could.

Dallas isn’t the only Texas team with a real connection (and more importantly, shot) at landing Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs Could Draft Wembanyama

Enter San Antonio. Ugh. San Antonio. For years, Dallas’ smaller market little sibling found continued regular season and playoff success on the backs of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Mani Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, and Gregg Popovich.

But next season? The Spurs are in full tank mode to try and land Wembanyama. And what a turnaround that would be for San Antonio. The idea of pairing Popovich’s basketball mind with Wembanyama’s unparalleled skill is salivating to those in the Rio Grande Valley and nauseating to their neighbors just north.