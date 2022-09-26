Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Reunite With Suns Forward

After a surprise run to the Western Conference last season, the NBA world couldn’t wait to see how the Dallas Mavericks would build on their success this summer. Jalen Brunson was set to depart, but (the theory went) the team should have no trouble landing a superstar backcourt mate to pair with Luka Doncic.

But months later, Brunson is long gone and in his place the Mavericks signed . . . no one. Spencer Dinwiddie looks poised to tackle the job, but his showing last season was less than spectacular.

Dallas made a minor splash by trading for Christian Wood and signing Javale McGee in free agency, but neither one is a sign that Dallas made good on what was otherwise an expected bright future.

But there’s still time for the Mavericks to make a move. One recently proposed trade would see the team bring back a familiar face fresh off two seasons contending with the Phoenix Suns.

Could the Mavericks Pry Jae Crowder Away from Phoenix?

It’s been nearly a decade since Jae Crowder last suited up for the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns forward played for Dallas for two-and-a-half seasons before being dealt to the Boston Celtics.

And according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Crowder could well be on the move yet again. That could leave the door open for a team like Dallas to step in. And si.com’s Dalton Trigg cooked up just the trade proposal to make it happen.

“I’m pretty high on Josh Green taking a big step forward this season to help the Mavs’ wing depth issue… but I’d also be down to trade Powell for Crowder just to be safe…,” tweeted Trigg

I’m pretty high on Josh Green taking a big step forward this season to help the Mavs’ wing depth issue… but I’d also be down to trade Powell for Crowder just to be safe… — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) September 24, 2022

Crowder is set to earn roughly $10 million next season. Coincidentally, Dwight Powell, whom Trigg has swapped out for Crowder, is set to make $11 million next season. Thus, on a contract-cap basis, both teams could make a one-for-one work.

But would the Mavericks have interest in Powell? Maybe not, but he’s not the only potential trade candidate that Dallas could tempt the Suns with.

Could Tim Hardaway, Jr. Be Traded to Phoenix?

As it stands, most everyone except Doncic might be considered “available” in the right trade. And according to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, the Mavs could consider adding Tim Hardaway, Jr. in a Suns trade to sweeten the pot.

“The Mavericks’ successful defense last season relied on heavy minutes for Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock. While their load should be lighter during the regular season after getting healthier and adding more length to the roster, Finney-Smith and Bullock remain their only true wing defenders. Adding Crowder to the mix would help them a ton but getting a deal done could be tricky. Would the Suns be interested in a shooter like Tim Hardaway Jr. in exchange for Crowder?,” wrote Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype.

Hardaway could add a dimension of offensive to a Suns team that finished fifth in the league last season in offensive rating. But Hardaway’s 39% from three two seasons ago might entice the Suns, who could use Hardaway as a bench-unit sparkplug while Devin Booker rests.