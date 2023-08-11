Former Mavericks Star Jalen Brunson Issues Strong Statement on Luka Doncic

During an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic which was published on August 11, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson spoke about his relationship with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Brunson and Doncic were teammates on the Mavericks for four NBA seasons from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

“That’s my brother,” Brunson said of Doncic. “We got drafted together. I’ve been watching him grow since meeting him for the first time, seeing the player he is now. He’s gotten better and better each year to the point where he’s a top-five player, an MVP candidate, year in and year out, so whenever I get a chance to share the court with him, either with him or against him, it’s always been special. I’ve got nothing but love for him.”

Brunson left the Mavericks last offseason for the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million contract. The lefty averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for New York in 2022-23 while shooting 49.1% from the field, 41.6% from beyond the arc and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

Behind Brunson’s strong play, the Knicks won 47 games in the regular season and made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they lost to the Miami Heat in six games.

The Mavericks sorely missed Brunson last season. After reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022, Dallas didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament in 2023. Even though Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the floor, 34.2% from 3 and 74.2% from the free-throw line, the Mavericks finished with a record of 38-44.

Jalen Brunson & Luka Doncic Still Talk to Each Other

Brunson told Vardon that he and Doncic still keep in touch despite no longer being teammates. The two stars will face each other on August 12 when Team USA takes on Slovenia in an exhibition game.

“We haven’t really talked about the game or playing against each other, but we talk every now and then, always try to check up on each other,” Brunson said. “I just know he’s a competitor. Everyone obviously knows what he’s capable of. … Obviously when we’re playing and we aren’t teammates, we aren’t friends, but off the court, it’s (a) special (relationship).”

The 2023 FIBA World Cup roster, which is coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, is made up of Brunson, Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis and Austin Reaves.

Mavericks Signed Derrick Jones Jr.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on August 9 that the Mavericks signed Derrick Jones Jr. to a one-year deal.

Jones Jr. played for the Chicago Bulls last season. He was an unrestricted free agent after declining his 2023-24 player option with the Bulls.

Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z2hPxLDIEn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023

Jones Jr. appeared in 64 games for the Bulls last season. The 2020 Slam Dunk Contest winner averaged 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% from the field, 33.8% from beyond the arc and 73.8% from the free-throw line.

The 26-year-old Jones Jr. has career averages of 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds with the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Bulls. He has made over $26 million in his NBA career.