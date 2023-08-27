Proposed Trade Lands Mavericks $100 Million All-Star Center

A new trade proposal has the Dallas Mavericks landing a $100 million All-Star center.

On August 27, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network proposed that the Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green and a 2027 first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jarrett Allen.

Piercey believes Allen would be a good fit next to Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and newcomer Grant Williams.

“So, if Evan Mobley isn’t the ideal frontcourt partner for Allen, who would be? We think he’d thrive alongside a strong floor spacing 4,” Piercey wrote. “Allen is a great defender, so his partner doesn’t need to be Mobley-level, but it wouldn’t hurt if they were a plus on that end of the floor. In other words, he should thrive alongside a player like Grant Williams.

“We like that pairing a lot. Still, this is mostly about Allen’s chemistry with Doncic when it comes to offense. The two should be the backbone of an elite pick-and-roll attack. Yet, the Mavericks are targeting Allen for his defense first. He’s an elite rim protector who can also survive in space when need be.”

Allen signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cavaliers in August 2021. The Texas product averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season while shooting 64.4% from the field and 73.3% from the free-throw line. Allen recorded 32 double-doubles in 68 games.

The 25-year-old Allen has career averages of 12.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 409 games with the Brooklyn Nets and Cavaliers. He’ll make $20 million next season.

Mavericks Tried to Trade for Jarrett Allen in June: Report

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported on June 22 that the Mavericks tried to acquire Allen from the Cavaliers. Cleveland wasn’t interested in making a deal with Dallas.

“Sources say the Dallas Mavericks, who own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and have sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. — a player the Cavs discussed at the February trade deadline — were one team that recently reached out about Allen’s availability,” Fedor wrote. “While it’s unclear what was offered, the Mavericks have been seeking a pick-and-roll partner for guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.”

After failing to acquire Allen, the Mavericks re-signed Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell, signed Seth Curry, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dante Exum and traded for Williams and Richaun Holmes.

Mavericks Urged to Sign ‘Defensive Monster’

The Mavericks have been urged to sign a “defensive monster.” On August 21, Jack Bonin of Mavs Moneyball pushed Dallas to go after Usman Garuba, who was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Garuba is a defensive monster at the four/five spot who can guard every position and make plays,” Bonin wrote. “He moves incredibly well and has an extremely high basketball IQ. … In a lot of ways, Garuba reminds me of a F/C version of Josh Green: raw, great defender, great passer, high motor, and a work in progress offensively. But he’s the type of defensive talent that this Mavericks team needs more of. He fits with the theme of an offseason that has seen Dallas get younger, more athletic, and better defensively.”

Garuba has career averages of 3.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 75 games with the Houston Rockets. He was teammates with Doncic in Real Madrid.