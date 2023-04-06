Jason Kidd Sends Message on Christian Wood After Mavericks Beat Kings

The Dallas Mavericks have put themselves in a tough spot. With just a couple of games remaining in the season, they are in danger of missing out on the postseason entirely. However, with their win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, they kept their playoff hopes alive.

With their postseason fate on the line, the Mavericks took down the Kings. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic led the way in the scoring column, but Christian Wood also played fairly well off the bench, despite his rough offensive start. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd showed love to Wood.

“I thought C-Wood, again, didn’t get off to a great offensive start for us, but I thought, defensively, he was good for us, and being able to rebound and change shots,” Kidd said via the Fanatics View YouTube channel. “So, to be able to stay with it, he felt that his offense was going to come, and it did. He made a big three. But I thought defensively, he was really good. Unfortunately, he missed some shots that he normally makes there early, but I thought to show confidence, to leave him in the game, and then also his teammates were supportive. Helped him get over the hump.”

Wood played a big role for Dallas off the bench, helping them pick up the much-needed victory. He finished the night with 14 points, four rebounds, one steal, and three blocks on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

With the win, the Mavericks kept themselves in the playoff race, but with just two games left in the regular season, they don’t have any room for error.

Luka Doncic Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving

As mentioned, Doncic and Irving led the way for Dallas over Sacramento, and Irving’s shot-making, in particular, was incredible. After the game, Doncic praised his teammate’s play.

“It was amazing, man,” Doncic said of Irving’s shot-making via the Fanatics View YouTube channel. “It was amazing to watch. When we most needed it, he showed up. So, it was amazing to watch.”

Doncic also spoke about what it’s like to play with a guy of Irving’s caliber.

“Yeah, for sure. The caliber of player that Kyrie is is insane,” Doncic said. “The plays he made were insane, especially down the stretch. Some of the really tough shots, he made. But he’s been known for that. So, it’s amazing to watch.”

Luka Doncic Sends Message on Mavericks

Things have gone seriously downhill for the Mavericks in recent weeks, and while injuries have definitely played a part, they just haven’t been playing up to par. Doncic recently spoke about how the biggest issue for the Mavericks has been their play on the defensive end of the court.

“I don’t think the offense is a problem, and I always said this,” Doncic told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “It’s our defensive end. I think anybody can score on us. Whoever it is, anybody can score on us. But that’s not an excuse, I’m still young, age-wise, but it’s a lot of basketball. But I gotta be way better.”